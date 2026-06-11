Zac Efron has announced plans to build a house made almost entirely from cannabis-based materials on the border of Queensland and New South Wales.

The 38-year-old High School Musical star has collaborated with architect Joost Bakker on the unique project, which will be majoritively made from hemp that is sourced from a local farm.

Bakker specialises in innovative urban design, mixed-use, institutional, and cultural projects, and has designed the six-bedroom house with a rooftop garden with a large living area.

Announcing the plans on Instagram in November, the architect wrote: "Zac fell in love with @futurefoodsystem and then our family home in Monbulk and now wants a home of his own.

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"So here we are - designing and building Zac’s home. Its a dream come true. Every element is pushing my team creatively and I love nothing more than testing so many ideas."

Efron purchased the land in 2020, and it's not just the house which will be made from the cannabis plant.





As per the Australian Financial Review, Bakker noted that the mattresses, curtains and pillows will also be derived from hemp.

The designer also claimed that he's also working with an appliance maker to potentially create a hemp drum-made washing machine.

Explaining his decision to move down under, Efron said, speaking to the outlet: "Russell Crowe told me it's a good idea to get land in Australia; he did it when he was young, and it was one of the things he told me he is extremely proud of that decision.

"It set him up really well for the future, and it’s a piece of advice and I followed it. I love Australia, it’s cool."

The star has opened up about the designs. (Disney/Randy Holmes)

The the environmental innovator noted that the star wants him to 'push ideas as far as they can go'.

Speaking about his new pad, Efron added: "I've lived just about everywhere you can for several months or even years at this point.

"And I think if I had to look back at my whole life and think where do I ultimately want to end up, every time I go to Joost’s I have a sense of ‘this is actually what I want in life.' It just seems right. Like, that’s the way it should be done."