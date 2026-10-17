Titanic star launched influential career after retiring from Hollywood acting
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Titanic star launched influential career after retiring from Hollywood acting

She stepped away from fame soon after her star role in Titanic

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Life, Nostalgia, James Cameron

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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