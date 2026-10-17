Titanic star launched influential career after retiring from Hollywood acting

Suzy Amis landed more than a memorable role in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, but she also met the love of her life while filming the iconic movie.

The 64-year-old landed the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater's granddaughter in the hit film, where she met the man who would eventually become her husband, director James Cameron.

She transitioned to a career in acting in the '80s after becoming a model with the Ford agency, but left life in the spotlight shortly after playing Lizzy Calvert in Titanic.

At the time of filming, Cameron was reportedly on a break from his relationship with Linda Hamilton, although he was still living with her.

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But Suzy and Cameron reportedly waited until filming had wrapped on the iconic movie before pursuing a romance, with the director opening up about their short relationship in a 2017 interview with The Guardian.

"As a matter of fact, Suzy and I, we were very attracted to each other when we first met," he recalled.

She and Cameron married in 2000. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"I think about 10 seconds after we were done filming, well, you know."

Despite their fling, Cameron went on to marry Hamilton before the pair later divorced, with the actress subsequently admitting she believed it was for the best.

In a 2009 interview with The New Yorker, after Suzy and Cameron had rekindled their romance, she said: "In the end, it was an eight-month marriage, and he went off with someone who's much better suited to him."

After eventually marrying in the year 2000, Cameron and Suzy went on to share five children between them.

They have three daughters together, Claire, Quinn and Elizabeth Rose, and petitioned to be permanent guardians to one of their daughter's friends.

They became romantically involved after Titanic had wrapped. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Suzy also has a son, Jasper Robards, whom she shares with actor Sam Robards, following their marriage in 1986.

What is Suzy Amis doing now?

After taking on what became her final role in 1999's Judgement Day, Suzy now devotes her life to environmental activism, sustainable fashion, and being a grandmother!

She is the founder and CEO of Inside Out, a venture launched in 2025 that aims to make businesses more environmentally responsible.

It works across areas including sustainable fashion, food production, education, science and technology, and wellness, and one of its main aims is to develop commercially viable solutions to environmental problems.

However, the star still regularly appears alongside her husband, joining him to attend the 2023 Critics Choice Awards and beaming for the cameras.