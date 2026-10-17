'Side Eye Chloe' looks completely different 13 years after becoming a meme

'Side eye Chloe' became a moment etched in internet history after going viral in 2011, but life for the family looks very different now, after admitting they were 'so poor' prior to the meme.

The internet has a habit of turning the most ordinary moments into extraordinary cultural phenomena, and memes have seemingly become the internet's universal language.

But few have stood the test of time quite like 'Side Eye Chloe'. The young girl became an overnight sensation after a video of her unimpressed reaction to a surprise Disneyland trip went viral, cementing her place in meme history. But behind the iconic expression lies a story of how internet fame transformed life for one family.

More than a decade on from becoming an internet sensation, Chloe Clem looks a world away from the hilarious toddler who famously pulled a disapproving face in the back of her parents' car.

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Now 14, she has grown up considerably since the expression that made her a household name online.

And her mom, Katie Clem, noted that their family's life was changed forever.

The 14-year-old describes herself as the 'original side eye queen'. (@chloeclem/Instagram)

Speaking with People, she said: "10 years ago, we were so poor. This happened to us and we're like, 'What? We can pay bills. We can upgrade our tiny apartment for the four of us.' "It was real-world issues. That money literally helped us survive for a decade. Every ounce of the money, aside from saving it and putting it away, was helping us get through our life - rent, bills, food."

While she doesn't believe in God, Katie claimed it was some sort of 'divine intervention'.

The mom explained: "Because it came to us at very, very vulnerable times in our life throughout the last 10 years."

She noted that her husband, David, had lost his job a few times since the meme emerged, and the profit helped them stay afloat.

Having retained ownership of the original image, the family have since turned Chloe's viral fame into a lucrative opportunity, securing sponsorship deals reportedly worth significant sums with Google Pixel and more.

And in 2021, they sold the image as a non-fungible token for around $74,000.

Her life was changed forever. (@chloeclem/Instagram)

In terms of lifestyle upgrades, Chloe has been able to go on many more trips, having visited Brazil twice, which she describes as highlights.

Her mom added: "She's so famous in Brazil. I don't know how or why."

But looking back, she has a more complicated view of family vlogging and the role her own channel played in it.

She recalls the demand for constant updates featuring her children, with audiences eager to follow their lives across social media.

Katie said: "It kind of just took a turn toward the end, and I just was like, 'I don't think I want this much exposure with my kids'.

"Once they got a little bit older, I was forcing them to do things and I could tell they were bored. I could tell they were tired, and I'm like, 'Okay, we're done'."