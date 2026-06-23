Romeo Beckham to make acting debut in ‘sensual’ gay tennis film as family feud drama continues

Romeo Beckham is swapping the football pitch and fashion runway for the big screen, as he prepares to make his acting debut in a bold new French coming-of-age film that’s already turning heads.

The second-eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will star in Forty Love, a “sensual” tennis drama set against the glittering backdrop of Paris.

And while it marks a major career shift for Romeo, it also lands at a time when the Beckham family name is once again making headlines for more complicated reasons.

Directed by fashion photographer-turned-filmmaker Pierre-Ange Carlotti, Forty Love brings together an impressive line-up including Paul Kircher (The Animal Kingdom), Guillaume Canet (Sink or Swim), and Benjamin Voisin (The Stranger).

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The second-eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will star in Forty Love, a “sensual” tennis drama (Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Romeo Beckham to make acting debut in Forty Love

Romeo Beckham plays a mysterious new tennis rival who disrupts the world of rising star Sacha Gallo, a prodigy chasing Grand Slam glory under the intense guidance of his father and coach.

But this isn’t just a sports story.

According to the film’s synopsis, the arrival of Romeo’s character introduces a force far more destabilising than any opponent on the court: love itself.

“For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature, love,” the description teases. “A force as exhilarating as it is destabilising, and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court.”

Producer Hugo Selignac has described the project as a “sensual, romantic and deeply moving coming-of-age story”, praising Carlotti’s visual style and emotional storytelling.

The film is currently in post-production and is expected to be released on 25 November, with early buzz already building around Romeo’s unexpected pivot into acting.

Romeo, 23, has already experimented with several career paths before landing in cinema.

Romeo, 23, has already experimented with several career paths before landing in cinema. (Photo by Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images)

What does Romeo Beckham do for a living?

He previously trained in football, including spells at Fort Lauderdale CF (now Inter Miami II) and Brentford F.C. Reserves, and even worked alongside tennis legend Andy Murray during training sessions in the late 2010s.

However, he ultimately stepped away from professional sport in 2024, choosing instead to focus on fashion and modelling. In recent years, he’s worked with luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, carving out a reputation in the fashion world that now appears to be expanding into film.

His debut role in Forty Love blends sport, romance and emotional tension, a fitting crossover for someone whose own career has constantly shifted between athletic ambition and creative industries.

While Romeo’s film debut signals a fresh chapter professionally, it arrives amid ongoing public interest in the Beckham family dynamic.

Tensions between David and Victoria Beckham and their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham have repeatedly made headlines in recent months, with reports of strained communication and public disagreements playing out across social media and interviews.

Tensions between David and Victoria Beckham and their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham have repeatedly made headlines in recent months, with reports of strained communication and public disagreements playing out across social media and interviews (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brooklyn has previously made comments suggesting friction within the family, while also appearing to distance himself from certain public appearances and online interactions.

Despite the speculation, David has continued to share messages expressing love for all his children, including emotional posts on Father’s Day that featured family photos.

Romeo’s rising profile in film now adds another layer to the Beckham story, one that contrasts artistic ambition with ongoing personal headlines surrounding one of Britain’s most famous families.

According to IMDb listings, Forty Love remains in post-production ahead of its expected release on 25 November.

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."