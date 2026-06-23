Romeo Beckham to make acting debut in 'sensual' gay tennis film as family feud drama continues
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Romeo Beckham to make acting debut in 'sensual' gay tennis film as family feud drama continues

Romeo Beckham to make acting debut in ‘sensual’ gay tennis film as family feud drama continues

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Entertainment, David Beckham

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford