Sterling K. Brown left Jennifer Hudson utterly shocked after making an unexpected NSFW confession on her popular talk show.

The This Is Us star appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in an episode aired on Thursday (March 19) to discuss a range of topics including raising his teenage sons, the dynamics with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and his bedtime routine.

And it was when Sterling spoke about the latter when the interview took an unexpected NSFW turn.

He told Hudson: "Sometimes I go to bed before the missus. She’s a bit of a night owl; she stays up a little bit later than your boy.

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"But sometimes you have this feeling at night where you’re like, ‘Aw man, I feel, ya know'. And so sometimes I have a little quality time with Sterling. And it helps me go to bed."

Hudson ultimately put her head in her hands after hearing the NSFW confession, while the audience applauded the bizarre interview moment.

The actor made an NSFW admission (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Speaking of the audience's reaction, Sterling added: "I see many brothers who understand what I’m saying and it’s in the spirit of transparency. Sometimes it helps me lie down."

It's hardly uncommon for celebrities to make NSFW comments with Sterling's admission coming just weeks after Ethan Hawke lifted the lid on what he gets up to in the bedroom.

In an interview with British Vogue and British GQ, Ethan was asked whether it's 'bad to eat in bed'.

"Incredibly vulgar things are going through my brain right now," he immediately replied

"I like to eat in bed, but I don’t eat food."

As for Sterling, he's recently being done the media rounds to promote season two of Disney +'s Paradise, which sees the actor playing special agent Xavier Collins.

Sterling K. Brown stars in the Disney+ series (Mike Baker/The Academy via Getty Images)

Julianne Nicholson, who features in the thriller alongside Sterling said of the newest season to Metro: "In this season, I think it’s genius to go outside of the bunker and explore the storyline of Xavier searching for his wife and meeting some fresh blood and some new storylines and relationships, while also reinvesting in the bunker and those characters as well.

"I think Dan’s genius [creator Dan Fogelman] is to be able to take these good ideas and develop them, watch them grow and give them the freedom to be something different."

There's certainly a lot of interest when it comes to Paradise, with close to 30 million having watched the trailer for season two on YouTube.