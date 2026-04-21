A 'deranged' email sent by Rebel Wilson in the midst of a major blow-up on the set of her musical comedy film The Deb has been read out in court, as the defamation case against the star gets underway.

Proceedings began yesterday (April 20) in Australia's Federal Court as 25-year-old lead actor Charlotte MacInnes' lawsuit against her former director unfurled with explosive claims about the Australian comic's behavior to people involved in the production.

Alongside MacInnes, who is suing Wilson for claiming in public that she was sexually harassed by a producer despite her denying it, the trial alleged how the 46-year-old behaved towards a number of people during filming in 2023.

One of those is the person who originally wrote The Deb for the stage, as well as the screenplay that Wilson adapted, Hannah Reilly, who was branded 'ungrateful' and 'frankly, deluded' after Wilson was denied being listed as co-writer in the film's credits.

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Rebel Wilson's alleged conduct on the set of 'The Deb' has become a focus of the defamation trial (Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wilson's lengthy email was shared with the court by MacInnes's lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, who used it to build her argument that The Deb's director had allegedly acted 'deranged' and been a 'bully' who became 'enraged' during filming.

"The project would not have moved forward or have been funded with Hannah as the sole writer," Wilson allegedly wrote, per the Daily Mail, in the email to the award-winning playwright's agent, where she argued that her 'significant improvements' meant she should be listed as The Deb's co-writer.

She goes on to claim that the film would never have received funding if her name wasn't attached to the project and immediately detours into a number of alleged grudges Wilson held against the writer.

First, she rails against the handful of days where The Deb's writer was allegedly given a pass to appear on set 'simply out of courtesy', with Reilly apparently 'b*tching' about the director.

Wilson claims Hannah MacInnes changed her story to better her career (Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Wilson, who never got a co-writing credit, also said: "She has a history of not valuing others' creative inputs which is against everything I stand for. It is also, quite frankly, deluded. If it was unclear about my personal feelings towards your client, I hope this email gives you some clarity."

She ended the email to Reilly's agent by saying: "In my 25 years in the business I have not seen a team be so difficult after being paid handsomely and treated professionally.

"Merry Christmas! Rebel Wilson."

In court, Chrysanthou described Wilson's email as 'abusive' and 'threatening', saying: "She becomes enraged when Hannah Reilly does not agree to it, and to that point, she sends a shocking email to Hannah's agent on December 22."

The barrister described the email as a 'deranged letter' that shows 'how professionally she behaves', especially as the co-writing credit was an issue of copyright more than contribution.

Award-winning songwriter and producer on 'The Deb', Amanda Ghost, does not deny the bathtub incident (Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

The lawsuit stems from a series of claims and counter claims originating from one incident during the musical's filming, where MacInnes went to the famous Bondi Beach with producer and songwriter Amanda Ghost.

Ghost had a rare medical reaction to the cold shock while on the beach (urticaria), resulting in the pair consensually sharing a warm bath and some cocoa, while wearing swimming costumes, at the producer's beachfront property. But Wilson claims MacInnes was sexually harassed.

The superstar comedian also accused MacInnes of lying about making a complaint to her regarding the incident, after being offered a record deal and a spot on another one of Ghost's productions.

This emerged following a dispute with The Deb's producers, which they claim originated over this co-writing credit and Wilson's ability to use the bath incident to 'leverage' herself in contractual negotiations.

Indeed, text messages displayed in court shows Wilson's immediate response to Ghost and MacInne's bath, with the Australian comedian texting Ghost to say: "Charlotte says all good. She just meant 'it was a bizarre situation' not that she personally felt uncomfortable."

The Deb was finally released to little fanfare earlier this month April 9, after lengthy delays. The defamation trial is set to continue into next week.