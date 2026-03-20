Natasha Lyonne has provided a positive health update after speaking openly earlier this year about relapsing following years of sobriety.

The 46-year-old has spoken openly in the past about her struggles with alcohol and drug addiction and stated that 'recovery is a lifelong process'.

In January, Lyonne took to X and stated that she'd relapsed after being sober for nearly a decade.

It came after the actor and director penned in a separate social media post: "If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another.

Advert

"Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise and baloney.”

A couple of months after the setback, Lyonne took to X once more to provide a more positive health update.

Natasha Lyonne revealed she had relapsed earlier this year (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

She wrote in a post on Thursday (March 19): "Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it."

While dealing with her own struggles, the actor has been an important voice for those dealing with addiction and has made it clear people who are struggling with such should not feel alone.

She's no stranger to detailing the struggles of addiction and while promoting American Reunion in 2012, Lyonne admitted that 'spiralling into addiction is really, really scary'.

The American Pie star told Entertainment Weekly: "Some things have a very A-to-B scientific effect. Like, alcohol is a depressant. Cocaine is a stimulant. And then: Cocaine plus heroin is bad! That's the point of my story, that's the moral.

The actor has spoken openly about her addiction struggles in the past (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"I believe in comedy. The cleaner I got, the funnier things got. Life became crisp, less muted."

She continued: "Though [going to the set] did have that feeling of 'Oh, God, what are they all going to look like? And how embarrassing—after what I've been through, I hope they don't search me on the way in.' And no one did! Everyone was really nice."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.

If you've been affected by addiction and want to speak to someone in confidence, you can call American Addiction Centers on (888) 324-0595, available 24/7, or contact them through their website.







