Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling has died aged 54 just weeks after providing an update on her cancer diagnosis.

A statement on the TV star's Instagram page written by her husband Gareth reads: "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly.

"Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me. This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

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"This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming."

The statement continued: "To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.

"On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world."

Gareth went on to thank the Married at First Sight team, stating they went 'above and beyond for us'.

Mel's husband added: "Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

"I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful."

Mel Schilling has died (Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

He concluded the Instagram post with: "Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again."

Mel revealed she had been diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023 and stated the disease had spread to her lungs and the left side of her brain in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"Despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do," the MAFS star posted on Instagram.

"My light is starting to fade - and quickly."

Mel first joined Married at First Sight in her home country of Australia, before also appearing on the UK version of the show.