Gigi Hadid has spoken out on how 'disturbing' it's been to have been named in the files related to convicted sex offender, Jeffery Epstein.

In recent months, the Department of Justice has released millions of files related to the former financier, who died by suicide in 2019 after he was found dead in his Manhattan cell.

The documents have led to some individuals being investigated, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February.

It should be worth noting that being named in the Epstein files does not necessarily suggest any form of wrongdoing.

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Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid were named in the files after a redacted individual asked in a December 2015 email exchange: "How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don’t understand…"

Gigi Hadid is named in the Epstein files (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Epstein replied 'You know', to which the unknown individual replied that the pair's father, Mohamed Hadid, 'paid' the agency.

The sex offender simply responded with 'no', before adding: "Because they follow directions, it’s that simple."

In a recent Instagram post, Gigi dismissed suggestions it was 'paid' for and stated he was taught by her parents about the 'value of hard work'.

"The same hard work that got them to this country and gave them careers," the model wrote.

"To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email – is disturbing, and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being."

Files relating to Epstein have been released in recent months (The US Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last month, a social media user said they 'had to unfollow' Gigi because she hadn't spoken about being named in the Epstein files.

Gigi went on to reply and said the documents 'made me sick to my stomach'.

"Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context," the 30-year-old added in a message posted on March 30.

"I didn’t comment because I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear—and it’s important to let you know."

Just weeks before his death, Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and procuring a child for prostitution in 2008 and served 13 months in jail.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.