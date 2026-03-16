The mom of former adult star Emily Willis is expected to drop her case against a rehab facility after the now 27-year-old was left 'permanently disabled' after suffering a heart attack.

The former adult industry star fell into a 'vegetative coma' after a cardiac arrest while staying at Summit Malibu rehab center in California in February 2024.

She had been admitted to treat a ketamine addiction and had been ingesting five to six grams of the drug every day for a year.

Willis - real name Litzy Lara Banuelos - had built up a large following after starring in more than 700 pornography videos, starting out in 2018.

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In 2022, she retired from the industry after a four-year stint and turned her attention to mainstream acting instead.

But she is now 'permanently disabled' and is under the care of her mom, Yesenia Lara Cooper, in Utah.

Emily Willis was seeking help for a ketamine addiction (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Her family filed a lawsuit against her rehab center Summit Malibu earlier this year, accusing the healthcare providers of 'abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, negligence and fraudulent business practices' - claims of which the rehab center denies.

Willis' family brought a lawsuit against the center under 'personal Injury and torts - Elder/Dependant Adult Abuse', where they accused the clinic of 'abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, negligence and fraudulent business practices', which the centre has denied.

Now, as Where is the Buzz reports, Willis' mom and the rehabilitation center have reportedly reached a tentative settlement.

Willis, now 28, is under the care of her mom (Emily Willis/Instagram)

On February 24, attorneys for Summit Malibu informed Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young that a conditional settlement had been reached in the case filed by Cooper.

As Law Insider explains, a conditional settlement is a binding agreement filed with the court which will result in a dismissal 'on the satisfactory completion of specific terms or result in a judgment without further hearing upon the filing of a declaration establishing defendant’s default.'

Court filings suggest that a request to dismiss the case is expected to be submitted by September 1.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Last year, the family's lawyer gave an update on the star's health, sharing that Willis can now 'move her body somewhat' and make outward noises.'

In an interview with the Daily Star, he revealed: "She does make outward noises from time to time, she does move her body around some, but her eyes do move, she does track, whether or not she's understanding exactly what's going on is hard for us to determine, I don't know."

Willis retired from the adult industry in 2021 (Emily Willis/Instagram)

He added: "We are retaining a physiatrist to work as an expert witness on our case who will go to Utah examine her and hopefully be able to give us more info about his expert opinion to what extent she understands what's happening around her."

Morris also said that despite now being under her mom's care, Willis needs to return to hospital 'from time to time' to 'have more care than she can receive at home.'

And while it was previously speculated Willis could've developed locked-in syndrome - a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of voluntary muscles, except for those that control your eyes - Morris confirmed she 'hasn't been diagnosed yet'.











