Beyoncé's nephew has opened up about 'misconceptions' about him in a livestream on his social media.

Daniel 'Julez' Smith Jr., who is the son of Beyoncé's sister and fellow Destiny's Child member Solange, was asked about ways that he seen incorrectly while streaming.

A viewer asked the 21-year-old 'what's the hardest about being you?', to which he quickly answered 'misconceptions'.

Fans then went on to ask him to explain further what he meant, and he said that his famous family has placed him in the spotlight since 'the start of my life'.

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He said that this included frequently having his life analyzed by complete strangers online, with one incident in particular sticking in his memory.

This was when his mother shared a photo of him on the internet when he was 13 years old, and people began to speculate about his sexuality.

Julez has become a model (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for H&M)

Recalling the incident, he said: "Look, you know, like, the first time I ever heard of myself in the media was I was in seventh grade, and my mom posted this picture of me.

"I was dressed as LL Cool J. I had like this red jumpsuit, I was 13 at the time. Mind you, I had a girlfriend at the time. I went to school and my girlfriend showed me a picture that my mom posted."

He added: "This is grown a** adults who was calling me gay at what 13?"

Julez has gone on to become a model, walking runways at Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week, including joining his mom, as well as his auntie Beyoncé.

Julez was born in October 2004, with his mom Solange welcoming him with her husband at the time Daniel Smith, who she divorced in 2007 after three years together.

Julez opened up about the impact of growing up in the public eye (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Sitting down in an interview with Honey magazine in 2009, Solange spoke about how they looked after their son, including their different parenting.

“It definitely has its challenges because there are some things that I’m a lot more strict about,” she said.

“I won’t let him own a video game. No TV in the bedroom - he can only watch a few hours a day. He comes back and tells me these stories about the Wii, and I have to be like, ‘It’s just a Wii, calm down'."

She added: “I feel really good that [Smith and I are] able to do it together because there are some things that I don’t understand, and as much as I try to get out there and throw the football, I always get hit in the head with it."