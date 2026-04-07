A Saturday Night Live star has been criticized after sharing a 'disturbing' story about a job that she had as a teenager which involved a six-year-old.

Chloe Fineman, 37, joined the case of famous TV sketch show SNL back in 2019, and recently took part in an interview with her co-stars Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline, and James Austin Johnson.

The interview with Vanity Fair was themed around 'How Well Do You Know Each Other', and saw the cast asked questions about each others' lives and past to test them.

A segment of the full video has now emerged on social media, in which Fineman asks about a job that she was fired from, and was later hired back again.

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The celebrity added that her cast mates would also get an extra 'bonus point' if they were able to say why she was fired to begin with.

Fineman then revealed the answer - she was fired as a camp counsellor when she was 16-years-old.

Chloe Fineman recalled the moment in a previous job (Cindy Ord/VF26/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Explaining why she was fired, she told her shocked cast-mates: "I pantsed a boy... and he wasn't wearing underpants."

For context, pantsing is the act of pulling down someone's trousers and exposing their underwear as part of a prank, but it is often used as a form of bullying.

Fineman explained the circumstances around this, saying of the child who was 'around six': "He would lift my shirt all the time."

She added: "He would be like: 'Hey, could I have a hug?' And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a d**k. And then I was like: 'I’m going to get back at you'. And so we were on a hike, and I was like: 'Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk'.

"He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired."

Fineman then said that his 'little ding-a-ling was out’.





As her co-stars recovered from the story, Fineman added: "It was a different time."

Viewers took to social media to share their shock and disbelief at the story.

One wrote: "Can’t comprehend how any public figure in 2026 would share this story proudly and publicly, regardless of whether or not they personally think it’s an issue."

Another posted on X: "This is such a disturbing thing to admit in an interview and omg the uncomfortable laughter among the cast mates, I feel so bad for them."

Reflecting on her comment on it, a third wrote: "I am actually stunned she pulled the 'it was a different time' line here."

And someone else wrote simply: "This is so much worse than I thought."

UNILAD has approached representatives of Chloe Fineman for comment.