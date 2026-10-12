Warning: This article contains discussion of eating disorders which some readers may find distressing.

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she was struggling to do anything for herself amid her dramatic weight loss, as she opened up about asking her late dad, Ozzy, for 'help' at his grave.

The 41-year-old said she was 'just as shocked as everyone else' when she saw photos of herself at the 2026 BRIT Awards in February, where her noticeable weight loss sparked concern among fans.

"I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures," she said, in a recent interview with The Sun.

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"When I saw them, I couldn’t believe it," the former reality star added, as she clarified she was not suffering with an eating disorder during the months following her dad's death.

Kelly said: "I just couldn’t do anything for myself, eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up."

She described the past year as 'the worst' of her life, after losing her beloved dad and rock legend, Ozzy, and subsequently splitting up with her fiancé of four years, Slipknot star Sid Wilson, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Sidney.

Kelly admitted that even she was 'shocked' after having seen pictures of herself at the awards ceremony. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"In so many ways, I cannot even explain to you," she said, speaking of her heartache.

"But it is also been really beautiful because I’ve learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much."

During her struggles, the star noted that she had found herself going to her dad's grave to ask him for 'help'.

She said: "My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn’t want my son to see me like this.

"I went to my dad’s grave with a white candle and I wrote a wish on it saying, 'Please help me', and the next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket."

The star claims to have gained nearly 30 lbs. since appearing at the February show. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The man turned out to be Chris Miller, a therapist who Kelly credits with saving her life.

"He changed me in so many ways I never thought possible,"The Osbournes star said.

Speaking of her sadness, Kelly reflected: "No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad. I don’t wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked.

"I was just asking for a little bit of understanding, because there’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye."

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone, contact National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD). You can reach them on their free hotline at 1(888)-375-7767, which is open Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm CST.