Kelly Osbourne asked late father Ozzy for 'help' as she opens up about weight loss
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Kelly Osbourne asked late father Ozzy for 'help' as she opens up about weight loss

'No one knows what people are dealing with in private', the star said

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Topics: Celebrity, Ozzy Osbourne, Weight loss

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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