Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals last hour with him before his death

Kate Cassidy has shed some light on her final moments with Liam Payne before his untimely passing two years ago.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, aged 31 from polytrauma and internal and external hemorrhage caused by a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

He was dating Cassidy at the time, whom he had been in a relationship with two years.

Yesterday marked the second anniversary of Payne's devastating death, and Cassidy took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

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In the video posted by Cassidy, she could be seen goofing around with her late boyfriend as he lifted her up.

She captioned the clip: "Treasure every moment with the people you love. Forever grateful this was out last hour, our last video, our last moment together."

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy dated for 2 years before his sudden passing in 2024 (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cassidy added: "Until the next life. I'll see you again one day."

The 27-year-old also paid homage to Payne on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a snap of him, she wrote: "2 years gone without you here but an eternity of memories. My handsome boy, I love you!!!"

She then shared throwback photos of their first vacation together in Turks and Caicos, as well as a trip to Paris.

Her moving tribute to the 'Strip That Down' singer comes after his cousin recently shared more details about Payne's death.

Ross Harris made his appearance on Good Morning Britain on August 27 and reflected on the fact that Payne didn't get to 'grow up like a normal person' because of his The X Factor fame.

"Even though he was in his 30s, he was still basically a kid," he said. "He didn't get to grow up like a normal person. It's a dream, isn't it? You go on a TV show and become a superstar. That dream can end in the worst possible way."

Harris said he had a missed call from his younger cousin on the day of his death – a phone call he was never able to return.

"I tried to call him [back] but I think he was already gone by that point," he said. Harris went on to share that he'd been concerned about Payne's mental health in the lead up to his death, which is something he wanted to chat to the singer about.

"I wrote a bunch of drafts to people saying Liam would appreciate a call," Harris recalled. "I didn't send any of them because I thought we'd have more time."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].