Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals last hour with him before his death
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Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals last hour with him before his death

She shared a moving video of her with the late One Direction singer on the second anniversary of his death

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Topics: Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy, Mental Health, Entertainment, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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