WWE superstar Hulk Hogan revealed doctors had told him he 'should be dead' based on the amount of fentanyl he was taking.

The admission was heard in new Netflix docuseries, Hulk Hogan: Real American, which became his final interview before his tragic death in July 2025.

Hogan, whose wrestling career spanned over an incredible three decades, revealed he consumed a ‘shocking’ amount of fentanyl during the final years of his career.

The docuseries ended up being Hogan’s final interview before his death in July 2025. In one of the many shock bombshells, he told cameras doctors had never seen a human consume as much of the drug as he did.

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In 2009, Hogan, who was in his mid-50s at the time, had split up with his wife, Linda. He then joined Total Nonstop Wrestling after being left 'broke', but things took a turn for the worse when he couldn’t fulfil his contractual obligations.

Hulk Hogan has revealed the massive amount of fentanyl he was taking (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The star was in 'no shape' to be a full-time member of the roster, according to Former TNA producer Jeremy Borash. However, he was contractually obliged, and Jeremy also stated Hogan wanted to continue.

Hogan described his pain as being so bad that he needed help getting out of bed.

“I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here,” Hogan demonstrated in the docuseries.

"I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat," he told the cameras.

According to the DEA, just 2mg of fentanyl is a potentially fatal dose.

The star then made the shock revelation that pharmacists told him ‘he should be dead’ and they had never seen a human consume as much as he did.

However, the amount of fentanyl wasn’t the only bombshell drugs admission made in the docuseries. Hogan also admitted to ‘lying’ about steroid use during a 1994 episode of The Arsenio Hall Show.

The docuseries became Hogan's final interview before his death (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"Of course I lied," the star said on the new docuseries, revealing that in fact, he started using them two years after high school.

Elsewhere in the bombshell documentary, the wrestling legend tried to stop the interview when the topic of his late brother, Alan came up.

Alan sadly died by overdose in 1986, and Hogan hadn’t said very much publicly on the topic. When Alan’s tragic death was brought up in the Netflix docuseries, he begged cameras: "You have to stop, you're digging way too much for me.”

Hogan was informed of his brother’s death via phone call after one of his fights.

"It was a hard one to get over," he said.