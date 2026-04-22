Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

Hulk Hogan’s final interview before his tragic death has finally been released in a new Netflix documentary, Hulk Hogan: Real American.

During his final interview before the star’s tragic death last year, WWE star Hulk Hogan was asked about the overdose of his brother Alan, which happened in 1986. However, Hogan urged Netflix to 'stop' the interview after becoming overcome with emotion.

In emotional scenes during his final interview in the doc, which released on Netflix today (April 22), the wrestler broke down when asked about the death of his brother, Alan, who died from an overdose in 1986.

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"You have to stop, you're digging way too much for me," he told production.

Sharing more about his early life, Hogan claimed himself and his brother Alan 'weren’t that close'.

“By the time he was seven, he was riding with a bunch of bikers,” he explained, as he told cameras his brother 'got in some trouble here in Florida and he ended up in Oakland, California'.

The pair reconnected when Alan got out of rehab, as Hogan explained he was trying to help him as much as he could.

Hogan then recalled the moment he found out his brother had passed away, explaining how Alan was supposed to travel to a fight with him that very same day.

Hulk Hogan's final interview before his death has been released on Netflix (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

However, Alan told his brother he couldn’t come and needed money for rent. After the flight, Hogan received the call that changed everything - telling him his brother had overdosed and passed away.

"It was a hard one to get over," he said.

Elsewhere during the doc, the former wrestler admitted he had lied about steroid use during a 1994 episode of The Arsenio Hall Show - in which he denied taking them.

Hogan also admitted that he began using the drugs two years after finishing high school.

(Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Hogan died at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida, last July, almost 40 years after his brother passed.

The star’s cause of death was later revealed to have died from acute myocardial infarction, which is commonly known as a heart attack.

After his tragic death, his wife Sky Daily penned on social media: "He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.

"This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.