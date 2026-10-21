Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable in newly surfaced Lizard Music set photos

Dwayne Johnson has transformed into a 70-year-old man for his latest movie, Lizard Music.

The actor, also known as The Rock, is certainly no stranger to huge body transformations for his roles and his latest role has seen him shed the pounds.

Johnson was spotted in Brooklyn on Tuesday (October 20) shooting Lizard Music, a 2027 fantasy film directed by Benny Safdie and based on a book of the same name.

For the role, Johnson plays a 70-year-old man known as the Chicken Man, with set photos shared online revealing what Johnson's character will actually look like.

Advert

With gray hair and a generally more mature look, Johnson wore a bucket hat and a coat, as he strolled down Brooklyn with a slice of pizza alongside his co-star Theo Clark Leber.

Prior to Lizard Music, Johnson spoke to UNILAD about his recent transformation for films, which included his starring role alongside Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne Johnson on the set of Lizard Music (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The Rock told UNILAD last year: "I gained 30 pounds for to play Mark Kerr and then came back down after that to my normal weight of 250 or so.

"I'm in the process of slimming down now where I play a 70-year-old man, so the slimming down is happening."

He continued: "We have time to do it, which is really nice. There's nothing extreme about it.

"I can't wait because, again, it's the opportunity to completely immerse myself and disappear."

Johnson went on to tell us that accepting roles in movies such as The Smashing Machine and Lizard Music has allowed him to leave his 'comfort zone'.

"I felt like I was ready to just break out and rip and tear it all away of any expectation or infrastructure," he said.

Dwayne Johnson looks completely unrecognizable in his latest role (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The actor added: "It's a new side to access and explore, but it's been there the whole time. I just haven't put myself in a position where I could do it. I felt like it converged in the way that it did.

"I had this little voice in behind my rib cage saying, 'Hey, you can do more. There is more.'"

Johnson's latest project, Lizard Music, releases on Christmas Day 2027 and also features Rachel McAdams, Colman Domingo, David Krumholtz, Jeff Goldblum, Alicia Silverstone and Regina Hall.

Lizard Music follows a young lad who 'stumbles upon strange lizard musicians on late-night TV, leading him to befriend a peculiar man with an elderly chicken', the film's synopsis explains.