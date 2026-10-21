Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable in newly surfaced Lizard Music set photos
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Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable in newly surfaced Lizard Music set photos

The Rock stars as Chicken Man in the 2027 release

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Topics: Dwayne Johnson, Celebrity, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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