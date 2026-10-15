Denise Richards, 55, explains why she had to be honest about $200,000 facelift
Home>Celebrity

Denise Richards, 55, explains why she had to be honest about $200,000 facelift

Richards recalled feeling 'terrified' while undergoing the procedure

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Topics: Denise Richards, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: