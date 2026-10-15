Denise Richards, 55, explains why she had to be honest about $200,000 facelift

Denise Richards has opened up about how her facelift reveal was all down to her ex husband.

Richards, 55, split from her second husband, Aaron Phypers, 54, last year. Around the same time, she admitted that she had undergone a $200,000 facelift. Now, during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, the star has revealed the revelation was down to her ex bringing it up in court.

In March 2025, eight months after her procedure, Richards told Allure that she 'wanted to put things back up, where they were before.'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted to being 'terrified' as it had been the first time she had work done on her face. However, she did get breast implants in the 90s.

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“Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like—a facelift is not something that I could hide," she told the publication.

Now, she's now opening up further.

"He said something in court about it on purpose," she told McCarthy. "I figured, you know what? I just need to be honest."

Richards and Phypers split after six years together (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"I was so pleasantly surprised because there was media in there that didn't print it, which was nice.

Richards then said she didn't want to give her ex the 'power' of making it public, so she chose to be open about it on her own terms.

"I didn't know how people would react, but I think I want to know what everyone's doing."

Praising her surgeon, Richards said he 'did such a great job on me that I wanted to share the information.'

Richards and Phypers married in 2018, with the lavish wedding featuring on the Bravo show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A year later, Phypers adopted Richards' daughter, Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

The pair then went their separate ways in 2025, with the Wild Things star now saying that their relationship is 'her biggest regret.'

Richards opened up about her facelift in 2025 (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“Will I ever get married again? Absolutely not. I don’t want that piece of paper,” she said elsewhere on The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show.

On her relationship with the Dirty Hands actor, she added: “I wasn’t looking for a relationship, but it happened.

“It was a good time in my life, too, where my girls were getting a bit older and everything was behind me with Charlie.”

The pair met when Phypers was working in a wellness store, with Richards now saying she 'wishes she never stepped foot in there.'

"This, I regret. I’ve never regretted anything," she added.



