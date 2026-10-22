Travis Barker's daughter Alabama reveals estrangement from brother Landon over 'disagreement'

Alabama Barker is no longer in contact with her brother Landon Barker, Travis Barker's 20-year-old daughter has revealed.

The latest season of The Kardashians is in full swing, giving fans a unique look into perhaps one of the most famous families on the planet.

A new episode of season eight is dropping on Hulu on Thursday (October 22) and the network has released its usual preview clip ahed of the show.

In it, Alabama, the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, revealed she was not speaking to her brother Travis due to a disagreement.

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"By the way, I’m going to Landon’s new place," Kourtney said in the clip. "Have you seen it?"

Alabama confirmed that she hadn't, which lead to Kourtney asking if she and Travis were 'still not communicating'.

Alabama then said: "Yeah, we’re in an argument. We just had a disagreement.

"I found something out, and I told my father. And [Landon] didn’t like that."

Alabama and Landon Barker are no longer on speaking terms (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN)

Kourtney did not push for any details surrounding the 'disagreement' as she sat drinking a hot beverage, though Alabama did provide some further context to her comments.

“I haven’t talked to him,” she said, “I’m going on four weeks.”

Alabama did not go into specifics into what brought about the distance between the siblings, though has insisted she wasn't 'tattletaling' and that bringing up the topic to her dad was for her brother's 'own good'.

Season eight of The Kardashians had been described as a 'new chapter' for the famed family.

"This season is all about love, reinvention and what comes next,” the official synopsis states.

"Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships, to healing old wounds and embracing independence.

"As the family steps into this new era, they’ll discover that love, whether it’s self-love, family or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all."

And it's safe to say season eight started in bizarre fashion as as The Kardashians made a stance against AI.

Many viewers were perplexed by the production move, leading to Khloe hitting back and posting a clip of the scene to Instagram.

"WATCH UNTIL THE END," the reality TV star penned alongside the video. "Seeing people comment while only watching the first few seconds is frustrating but also typical these days."