America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry slams Kylie Jenner's runway debut with brutal comment
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America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry slams Kylie Jenner's runway debut with brutal comment

Adrianne Curry also hit out at Victoria's Secret and said that it's catwalk is now 'meaningless'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Topics: Kylie Jenner, Celebrity, Fashion, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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