America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry slams Kylie Jenner's runway debut with brutal comment

It's safe to say that Adrianne Curry isn't in favor of Kylie Jenner having worn the Victoria's Secret 'Fantasy Bra' on Sunday night's catwalk...

Jenner, 29, made her Victoria's Secret debut on October 18 and got what many deem to be the highest honor by wearing the 'Fantasy Bra'. High-profile models likes Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks have worn the famous bra previously.

This year's luxury piece of lingerie was priced at a whopping $50 million and reportedly took over 1,000 hours to create.

While many people have applauded Jenner for her appearance, America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry hasn't and hit out at Victoria's Secret for picking the reality TV star.

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Adrianne Curry has shared her thoughts on the recent Victoria's Secret show (adriannecurry/Instagram)

"They have no standards anymore and it's a joke. Anyone can walk in it," she said on a YouTube livestream on October 20.

"They turn down famous Victoria’s Secret models who [expletive] look great to put a transgender person in there and a [expletive] Kardashian."

This year's show included Alex Consani, a trans model who has walked for designers like Tom Ford, Chanel, Versace, and Stella McCartney.

"The Victoria's Secret pre-2008 meant something," Curry's rant went on. "It meant that you were the cream of the crop. You were Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford in her prime.

"It's like they just hire anyone to go up there now. There is nothing elite about it."

Jenner wowed in the $50,000,000 Victoria's Secret 'Fantasy Bra' (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Spewing more criticism about Jenner, she said: "I don’t know why they put her in the mega bra. That’s for the belle of the ball. That is like winning homecoming queen, and they just give it to Jenner."

Curry also claimed that Jenner doesn't 'have a model's body' and branded Victoria's Secret as a 'joke'.

In apparent anticipation of some of the backlash that would come after Jenner walked the catwalk, Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman explained why she was chosen.

Selman told Vogue: "Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing.

"That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that."

Victoria's Secret has already defended its decision to have Jenner in the show (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

He continued: "She’s really created her own culture, which—how many people can say that?

"I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing 'Fantasy Bra', and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact."

UINLAD have approached Victoria's Secret and Jenner's rep for comment.