Adam Sandler's wife Jackie has appeared in loads of his movies and fans may not have even noticed

Adam and Jackie Sandler have been in a multitude of movies together since their romance blossomed on-set shortly after meeting.

Tell me you're a Hollywood star without telling me you're a Hollywood star. Not only is Adam Sandler in most huge movies you can imagine, but he also ended up falling in love with a fellow actor, the pair have frequently appeared in the same films since, and his kids are now in the industry too?!

Adam and Jacqueline 'Jackie' Sandler - née Titone - are reported as having been together for over 25 years, the pair having tied the knot in June, 2003.

But let's go back to where it all actually started, the actor and actor/ model reported by various outlets as meeting.

Advert

Adam and Jackie Sandler have been together for over 25 years (Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Where Adam and Jackie Sandler met

The actors are said to have met on the set of 1999 film Big Daddy. The comedy-drama saw Adam star as Sonny Koufax and Jackie take on the role of a sports bar waitress.

However, other reports note the pair actually met at a party prior to shooting the film, put in touch through Rob Schneider, who also gave Jackie her first role.

Either way, their romance blossomed, leading to Jackie converting to Judaism (Adam's religion) and their wedding in Malibu, California in June 2003.

And also several more films together too.

The pair share two daughters (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

What films Adam and Jackie Sandler have been in together

Alongside featuring next to one another in Big Daddy, Adam and Jackie have also appeared in several other hits too - many under Adam's Happy Madison Productions company.

The pair both appear in Little Nicky (2000) they both also appeared in Eight Crazy Nights (2002) - albeit, Jackie as a voice-over role - 50 First Dates (2004), I No Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007), You Don't Mess with the Zohhan (2008), and Bedtime Stories (2008).

Of course, Grown Ups and Grown Ups (2010 and 2013) wouldn't be the same without them either.

Alongside Just Go With It (2011), Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011), Jack and Jill (2012), That's My Boy (2012), Hotel Transylvania series (2012-2018), Blended (2014), Pixels (2015), The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Do-Over (2016), Sandy Wexler (2017), and The Week Of (2018).

Nearly there, we also have Murder Mystery, one and two (2019 and 2023), Hubie Halloween (2020), You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023), Leo (2023) and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025.

Some of the cameos you'd probably best know Jackie for making include medieval woman Lady Jacqueline in Bedtime Stories, Jackie Tardio, Higgin's wife, in Grown Ups or a flight attendant in Murder Mystery.

Miss any of those? Well, what a great way to spend the rest of a Sunday binge-watching your way through some classic Sandler squared hits?