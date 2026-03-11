This article contains affiliate links and LADbible Group will make a commission on anything purchased

People are raving about a pair of sleep earbuds that can block out snoring and they're 'saving marriages'.

With thousands of five-star reviews online, the soundcore Sleep A30 by Anker earbuds are selling fast, and it's not hard to see why.

"Relationship saver. My partner is a prolific snorer," one shopper shared. "I have tried three other pairs of cheap earplugs and a mid-priced pair of earbuds. Nothing worked! These are definitely pricey, but they work well. The app works smoothly and I am sleeping again!"

Try the 'snore-proof' earbuds now Amazon $299 $199.99 Shop deal

Another well-rested customer said, "Great sound and really helped block the sound of my husband snoring like a chainsaw! Thank God for these earbuds, because I was about to move into our spare bedroom, so I could sleep peacefully! Now, I don't have to!"

"Great buy for anybody that deals with a snoring sleeper," a third added. "Give these a chance and you might get a good night's rest."

People say the snore-proof earbuds have 'saved their marriage' (Amazon reviews)

So, where can you secure a pair on offer now? Find out everything you need to know below.

Where to buy the 'snore-proof' earbuds on offer now

We're talking about the soundcore Sleep A30 by Anker earbuds, which are currently reduced from $299 to $199.99 on Amazon.

Renowned for their ability to reduce background noise and sleep-disrupting sounds, more than 1,000 have sold this month alone.

Over 1,000 pairs of the earbuds have sold on Amazon this month alone (Amazon reviews)

When the charging case detects snoring, the earbuds will optimise their snore-masking audio to block out the racket.

But you don't need to panic about sleeping through your alarm, as you can set a wake-up alert via the soundcore app.

You can also create sleep reminders, set personalised soundscapes, and monitor sleep performance. Learn more about its top features below.

Discover top features below:

Ideal for side sleepers: Silicone ear tips and slim profile for comfort when sleeping on your side

soundcore app: To personalise soundscapes, set sleep reminders, create wake-up alarms, and monitor sleep performance

Reduces background noise such as snoring, the hum of appliances, and distant traffic

The earbuds can detect and reduce the sound of snoring (Amazon reviews)

What people saying about the soundcore Sleep A30 by Anker earbuds

The earbuds have gone a treat with light sleepers and snorers on Amazon, thanks to their ability to block out loud zzz's, traffic, and even noisy neighbours.

"I rarely write reviews, but this product has had a significant impact on my life," one customer shared. "I was frequently struggling to sleep due to noise from snoring, and I finally decided to do something about it.

"They are expensive but extremely comfortable for side sleeping, and do an excellent job at blocking noise, especially when active noise cancellation is enabled."

Another said, "I am a light sleeper with a husband who snores. These have been a game changer for me when nothing else has worked."

"Absolutely life changing for me," a third added, "Can't believe I have had three nights in a row with great sleep without getting woken up by my dogs."

Featured Image Credit: Amazon reviews

Topics: Technology, Sleep