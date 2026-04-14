ChatGPT provided an unsettling answer on what's the scariest thing about artificial intelligence (AI) amid a continued rise in the medium.

The use of AI is increasing across the globe, with the technology used across many sectors to help assist the work of humans.

However, there is the continued worry that AI could replace standard workers, though an expert did recently share the three jobs that AI can't replace.

Nonetheless, while the impressive technology does have its benefits, there's no doubt concerns remain regarding its potential.

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We decided to ask ChatGPT, which you could say is part of the realms of the AI world, what the scariest thing about tech is.

"The scariest thing about Al isn't one single dramatic scenario-it's how many quiet, subtle risks it introduces at the same time," the popular chatbot immediately responded.

It continued: "Al systems can become so complex that even their creators don't fully understand how they make decisions. That's worrying in high-stakes areas like healthcare, finance, or defense where mistakes aren't obvious until it's too late."

Despite its benefits, there is a fair bit of worry surrounding AI (Getty Stock Photo)

ChatGPT went on to say that AI can generate 'convincing' information through text, images and audio, which in turn could lead to the spread of 'false information'.

The chatbot went on to point out that AI doesn't have any morals compared to humans and will simply follows instructions put to them.

This means that people could run 'more sophisticated scams', 'automate cyberattacks' and 'generate harmful content at scale', according to ChatGPT.

That's not all, as ChatGPT went on to explain: "Al can replace or reshape jobs faster than societies can retrain people. The scary part isn't just job loss— it's inequality widening if the benefits of Al are concentrated among a few.."

You've also got the fact that AI learns from data, which subsequently reflects 'human biases'.

"That can lead to unfair outcomes in hiring, lending, policing, etc.—often in ways that are hard to detect," the chatbot added.

ChatGPT has predicted the future of AI (Getty Stock Photo)

Finally, ChatGPT predicts that people may trust AI too much in the future, even if it's providing inaccurate information.

"If we stop questioning it, errors can quietly spread into decisions, systems, and beliefs," it added.

While this may sound like something to worry about in the future, Trevor Houston, CEO at ClearPath Wealth Strategies told the Independent that 'AI isn’t coming; it’s already here'.

"This year, we’re seeing it very much taking over a lot of jobs that are repetitive and process-oriented," he added.

"Everything from customer service, administrative assistants, some marketing jobs [and] some finance jobs. In areas where processes are predictable, AI is moving in very quickly."