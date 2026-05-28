A Missouri school secretary has tragically died after being kicked in the head by a crowd surfer while attending a rock music festival.

Danielle Uskiwich, 28, passed away on Tuesday (May 26), 10 days after sustaining the injury during Pointfest in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

According to family members, Uskiwich was accidentally struck in the head by another concertgoer while watching rock band Sleep Theory perform at the festival on May 16.

“It is with absolutely shattered hearts that we share that our beautiful Danielle passed away on May 26th at 1:54 PM,” relatives wrote in a GoFundMe update shared on Wednesday.

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Uskiwich, who worked as an attendance secretary at St. Charles High School, initially did not think the injury was serious (KSDC News)

Uskiwich, who worked as an attendance secretary at St. Charles High School, initially did not think the injury was serious.

However, three days after the concert, Uskiwich was hospitalised after developing a severe headache. Doctors later discovered a brain bleed, which they believe was caused by the kick to the head.

During a week‑long hospital stay, Uskiwich suffered two strokes and underwent emergency surgery.

Medical staff reportedly removed six pints of blood and several blood clots during the procedure.

Family members also revealed that surgeons discovered an underlying medical condition during the operation, something that may never have been detected without the brain bleed.

Uskiwich was engaged to fiancé Jason in August 2025, with plans to marry in April next year (KSDC News)

Following surgery on May 22, Uskiwich was placed into a medically induced coma to reduce swelling in the brain while the rest of the body recovered.

Before passing away, Uskiwich made what family members described as a final, selfless gesture by donating organs.

“Even through unimaginable grief, Danielle’s immediate family made the incredibly selfless decision to honour that giving spirit through organ donation so that others may have a second chance at life,” relatives wrote.

The family also shared that Uskiwich was honoured with a hospital ‘honour walk’, with loved ones and medical staff lining the corridors as Uskiwich was transported to Mid‑America Transplant in St. Louis.

Uskiwich was engaged to fiancé in August 2025, with plans to marry in April next year (KSDC News)

Uskiwich had celebrated an engagement to fiancé Jason in August 2025, with plans to marry in April next year.

In a post shared on GoFundMe before her death, Jason wrote: “We have a long road ahead of us, but we’re going to get there! There’s no one tougher in the world to get through this. I love you so much!! You have 11 months to get ready for the aisle, baybos!”

Family members also paid tribute to Uskiwich’s personality and passions, remembering a lifelong St. Louis Blues fan, a music lover, and someone who adored travelling.

“Danielle was loved by so many,” the family wrote.

“There was the kindest heart, a beautiful smile, and a spirit that could light up any room.

"Danielle had a warmth and humour that made people feel seen and loved.”