An Airbnb landlord was left outraged after they discovered that a woman had allegedly stayed at two of their properties in order to film herself doing something truly disgusting.

Florida-native Nicolette Keuogh, 31, was pictured smiling from ear to ear in her police mugshot after her arrest on March 15, which followed the owner of two Pensacola short-term rentals discovered gross adult content she had filmed at their properties.

Pensacola officer Mike Wood, speaking after Keuogh's arrest, declined to speak on the specifics of her crime, instead saying: “There was a young lady inside making money in a very unusual way that damaged somebody else’s property.”

In what would be a nightmare for anyone who used Airbnb, Keuogh had purportedly recorded a number of videos showing herself peeing all over the homes. Including on various items that other people would use.

The videos, which were uploaded to adult sites for financial gain, apparently showed the woman desecrating a number of ordinary household items, covering everything from coffee makers and toasters to typewriters and record players with urine.

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The owner of the property said that their suspicions were first raised after they walked through the front door and were greeted by a strong and unpleasant smell, according to WFLA.

After reviewing the videos and apparently discovering that even antique chairs and an electric fire had been ruined by wee, the Pensacola Airbnb landlord estimated the damage caused to just one property was $3,980.

They claimed that Keuogh had stayed at another rental of theirs on the same road, North Guillemard Street, with a police report indicating that another $1375 in damage had been done there with urine discovered on rugs and even an accent wall.

Items that anybody could use were covered in urine at the Airbnb (Getty Stock)

The 31-year-old adult content creator, who advertises on her profiles 'I LOVE to PEE Outside and more', was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge and released on bail after initially being booked into jail.

Keuogh has since been banned from Airbnb, while the owner of the properties must now seek redress through the platform for the damage allegedly caused to a number of items in each home.

Airbnb said in a statement: “This kind of behavior has no place on Airbnb. We’ve removed the guest from our platform and are continuing to assist the host with their reimbursement request through our AirCover damage protection for hosts.

“Property damage incidents during Airbnb stays are rare, and our hosts are backed by our 24/7 global Community Support and AirCover, which are included with every reservation.”