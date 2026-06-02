Nick Pasqual has been sentenced to 32 years to life behind bars after he was found guilty of the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The How I Met Your Mother star was convicted last month of attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree residential burglary, and domestic violence-related charges.

As well as HIMYM, 36-year-old Pasqual has starred in movies such as Homecoming, Rebel Moon, and Poor Paul.

Prosecutors outlined in the case that the incident unfolded at Allie Shehorn's home in May 2024, which left Pasqual's ex-girlfriend with more than 20 stab wounds.

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After the actor stabbed his former partner multiple times, he fled the scene and left Shehorn bleeding out. She was ultimately saved by the quick thinking of her friend.

The friend told KTLA: "I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight. This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you."

Nick Pasqual pictured in 2009 (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

The makeup artist was rushed to hospital with cuts to her neck, arms, and abdomen. She was in a critical condition for more than a week before making a recovery.

During this time, Pasqual attempted to flee the country into Mexico but was detained while attempting to cross the boarder near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

After the actor was found guilty, District Attorney George Gascón said: "My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident.

"Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

Now Pasqual has been sentenced today (June 2) to 32 years to life behind bars, ABC7 Los Angeles reports.

Nick Pasqual has now been sentenced for his crimes (Maury Phillips/WireImage)

A timeline of Nick Pasqual's crimes

2023 - Background actor Nick Pasqual and makeup artist Allie Shehorn start dating after meeting on the set of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

April 14 2024 - Pasqual rapes Shehorn.

May 18 2024 - Pasqual is arrested on a felony domestic violence charge against Shehorn in Los Angeles. He is booked into jail at around 10am, but released on a $50,000 bond five hours later.

May 20 2024 - Shehorn files a restraining order against Pasqual, accusing him of rape, choking her and hitting her with a belt.

May 23 2024 - Pasqual breaks into Shehorn’s home at 4.30am and stabs her more than 20 times. Shehorn undergoes 14 hours of surgery to save her life. Meanwhile, Pasqual flees to the Mexico border.

May 24 2024 - A warrant is issued for Pasqual’s arrest.

May 29 2024 - The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announces that Pasqual has been detained at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He is charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

June 13 2024 - Pasqual is extradited to Los Angeles and pleads not guilty to the charges in his first court appearance.

April 27 2026 - Pasqual’s trial begins.

May 8 2026 - Pasqual is convicted of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, forcible rape, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.

May 26 2026 - Shehorn sues Pasqual for sexual battery, assault and negligence.