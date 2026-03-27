WWE star Jesse Ventura has issued a direct plea to Barron Trump after claiming the president's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was a hoax.

The youngest son of Donald Trump was recently in the news after First Lady Melania Trump issued a warning of 'serious consequences' to anyone sharing a leaked photo of the 20-year-old.

These days, Barron has started a new business venture after becoming a director of beverage company, Sollos Yerba Mate Inc.

The company is registered just a few blocks away from the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Advert

However, Ventura believes the Trump's son should go down a different path after discussing the US' war with Iran during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The WWE legend argued that leaders should be willing to put their own family members on the frontline if they are sending others into a conflict.

The WWE legend discussed the ongoing war (Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Ventura added: "There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this having been in the military. Trump wouldn’t know it because he’s a draft-dodging coward. But anyway it’s this: a war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids. Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?"

The former Governor of Minnesota then issued a direct message to Barron, as he said: "So I’m calling right now for Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son [to enlist]. After all, he’s had three wives, he’s had kids by each wife, and nobody’s ever served in the military. To my knowledge, a Trump in the last 100 years has never done military service.

"Well Barron, you can change that. Enlist in the United States military right now, do something your father didn’t have the courage to do, do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do."

Barron should enlist in the US military, according to Ventura (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, Ventura suggested an assassination attempt on the president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 was a hoax.

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several rounds in Trump's direction that day, with one of the bullets grazing the president's ear. While Trump was treated for minor injuries, bystander Corey Comperatore lost his life.

Meanwhile, Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper.

The WWE legend spoke on Morgan's show about how Trump 'got back up' after the assassination attempt, with Ventura stating: "Oh yeah right, right, right, you ever heard of a blade job?"

He was pushed by Morgan if he thought the assassination attempt was 'fake', to which he responded: "I don't know, where's his scar today?"