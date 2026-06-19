Chelsea Handler has opened up about the surprising reason she now insists on hiring female ski instructors, revealing it all stems from a steamy fling with a male instructor that left her rethinking her approach entirely.

Speaking on Tana Mongeau's podcast Brand Safe, the comedian explained that her love of skiing began when she decided to take an extended break from work to properly learn the sport.

"I'm glad all of my interests kind of relate to my career, and I was able to make a career out of my interests," she said, reflecting on how her hobbies and work have intertwined over the years.

Speaking on Tana Mongeau's podcast Brand Safe, the comedian explained that her love of skiing began when she decided to take an extended break from work to properly learn the sport. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Advert

Handler revealed that what was meant to be a short pause from her career turned into a much bigger commitment.

"I thought I was going to take, like, two years off," she explained. "I'm going to take two years off. I want to learn how to ski. That would be my most fulfilling thing."

The star described travelling to Whistler, Canada, where she now owns a home, to throw herself fully into mastering the sport. "I spent 55 days skiing every single day," she said, explaining that she checked into the Four Seasons and based herself there for the entire winter season while hiring a private guide to teach her.

It was during that immersive stretch on the mountain that things took an unexpected turn.

Handler admitted she ended up sleeping with the male instructor she'd hired to teach her, an experience that ultimately changed her approach to hiring help on the slopes going forward.

Handler admitted she ended up sleeping with the male instructor she'd hired to teach her, an experience that ultimately changed her approach to hiring help on the slopes going forward. (Photo by Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for for Children's Oncology Support Fund)

"I paid some man who I ended up sleeping with," Handler told Mongeau. "So then I had to start hiring a woman. I had to do that too."

Reflecting on the pattern, Handler suggested there was something deeper behind the dynamic, linking it to a broader attraction she feels toward anyone responsible for her safety.

"It's when someone's in charge of your body in any sort of way, like in charge of keeping me safe, I'm attracted to them," she explained.

Handler has long been vocal about her love of skiing, regularly sharing updates from Whistler and even hosting ladies-only skiing trips for her followers. Her openness about her personal life, including her dating history, has become a hallmark of her recent media appearances.