A longtime supporter of Donald Trump has claimed the MAGA movement is 'deader than ever' and has said she doesn't 'recognize' the president anymore.

While the 47th POTUS only entered the White House 14 months ago, his second term has been full of divisive talking points so far.

Currently, it's the ongoing situation in Iran, which began last month after a joint US-Israel attack on the country's military sites.

Trump's involvement in the war in the Middle East has certainly been divisive, with some of the president's biggest supporters critical of the Republican president's actions.

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Media personality Carrie Prejean Boller sat down on Piers Morgan Uncensored and she certainly didn't hold back on her criticism of Trump and the MAGA movement.

"I’ve been a loyal supporter of the president for almost 20 years," she said. "This goes back to when I was 21 years old and I was Miss California at the Miss USA pageant. And I’ve known him – I consider him a dear friend – and I will tell you right now, I do not recognize our president."

A longtime supporter of Donald Trump is no longer a fan (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Seemingly referencing the US' involvement with Israel in Iran, Prejean Boller added: "I think that we are an occupied nation. I think that a foreign country has occupied our government. And we are seeing now that this president of the United States of America is being influenced by a foreign government.

“And MAGA, let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead. It is deader than dead. And Americans are furious. We do not recognize President Donald J Trump anymore.”

The media personality penned an open letter to President Trump after she was accused of 'hijacking' a hearing regarding antisemitism.

"I thought MAGA stood for defending Americans who speak their convictions without fear of punishment," Prejean Boller penned in the letter to Trump.

"I thought MAGA was putting America first, not Israel. Today I struggle to recognize the movement you started."

In recent days, Trump has been critical of some of the US' allies including Nato and the UK in refusing to help the US secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The president said in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he doesn't need any help from Nato.

"But they should’ve been there," he added.

The president also criticised the UK again due to what he described as a lack of involvement in the war from arguably the US' biggest ally.

Trump said the the relationship between the UK and the US was 'always the best' until '[Prime Minister] Keir [Starmer] came along'.