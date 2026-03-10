The medical examiner’s office have released new information regarding the death of Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha’s newborn baby.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced their baby girl, named Alisa, had passed away in July 2025 in a social media post.

"It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck," Rosenbrook penned on Facebook.

"Yesterday at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life supoort, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.

"I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not answer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her."

The death of the pair's child, who was just five weeks old, happened after Rosenbrook was arrested on domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct charges after it was alleged he slapped his partner on July 4, 2025 when she was holding the baby.

He entered a plea of not guilty to both charges.

Eric Rosenbrook has denied the charges against him (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

There is no indication the arrest was in connection to the death of the estranged couple's newborn.

Now, eight months after Alisa passed away, the Adams County Health and Human Services Department has detailed in its initial assessment the newborn's death as 'non-accidental'.

According to Starcasm, they reportedly 'found a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother'.

Taylor Hart, Margaretha’s attorney, confirmed this finding to TMZ.

Margaretha’s attorney told UNILAD in a statement: "There are many allegations of wrongdoing being levied against Leida. This is no surprise as she has endured years of unfounded negative publicity and social media attention since her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé in 2018.

"Leida would have never harmed her child and she adamantly denies any allegations of wrongdoing."

An official cause of death is expected in the coming months, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with Alisa's death.

Margaretha took to social media days before her daughter's death and pleaded with god to 'help me find peace'.

Leida Margaretha’s mugshot (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

"Dear God… You can take away my life but do not take away my daughter’s life," she wrote.

The Daily Mail reports that the social media post was later deleted, with Alisa tragically passing away a few days later.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is facing 24 felony charges in Wisconsin on suspicion of a number of alleged crimes, including theft, wire fraud and forgery.

US Weekly reports she pleaded not guilty to the crimes during a court hearing earlier this month. Prosecutors claim she committed the offences between November 2023 and March 2024.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.

Or, if you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.