Sharon Osbourne to attend rally for far-right activist known for racist controversy

It appears as if Sharon Osbourne plans on attending an anti-immigration protest in London in support of the controversial activist, Tommy Robinson.

Robinson is a far-right, anti-Islam activist who had landed himself in hot water on several occasions.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, co-founded something known as the English Defense League (EDL) in 2009. One of the group's key beliefs was that Muslims can't truly be English and suggested that Islam was a threat to European values.

He lead the EDL until 2013.

Advert

In May 2025, he was released from jail after seven months behind bars. He'd been convicted of contempt of court in the UK.

Robinson previously lost a libel case against a Syrian teenager, Jamal Hijazi, and the court ordered that he stopped sharing the claims about him.

Tommy Robinson is organising another march to take place in May (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

One of the claims included that the refugee had threatened to stab fellow students.

Robinson ignored this, however, and continued to share salacious things about Hijazi and was jailed as a result.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison but was released about just seven. A few months later he staged far-right rally in London in September which was reported to have attracted as many as 150,000 people.

Now Robinson has another anti-immigration march pending — and Sharon Osbourne will apparently be there.

Robinson shared a video to Instagram via the Gauci Reports promoting a march on May 16, calling the it the day that 'Britain rises and reunites'.

He said: "It's the date the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government."

Osbourne commented on the video: "See you at the march."

LADbible Group has approached Osbourne for comment.

The former The X Factor judge's comments come after she teased the idea of running for local elections in Birmingham.

It was announced back in January that Shahid Butt was seeking a seat on Birmingham City Council in the elections that are set to take place in England next month.

The news has sparked some controversy in light of the fact that Butt received a five-year prison sentence from a Yemeni court in 1999, GB News reported.

He had been found guilty of conspiring to attack the British consulate in Aden in Yemen.

Expressing her disapproval of Butt's plans, Osbourne said she'd move to Birmingham and run against him.

She said: "This has nothing to do with racism. I think I’m gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council. I’m serious."