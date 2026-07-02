Warning: This article contains discussion of rape which some readers may find distressing.

An unnamed member of the cast from Married at First Sight UK has been arrested on suspicion of rape after allegations emerged from a BBC Panorama investigation earlier this year.

Reports of rape allegations first emerged in May, when two female cast members of the show made allegations of rape, while a third woman claimed a non-consensual sex act had taken place.

The men involved denied the allegations against them at the time.

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Today (July 2), BBC News has reported that one member of the show has been taken into custody.

In a statement to the publisher, the Metropolitan Police said: "This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police. He has since been bailed while enquiries remain ongoing."

Channel 4 has also launched a review into contributor welfare on the reality TV show, which sees two participants meet for the first time on their wedding day before facing the task of getting to know each other.

When the allegations of assault first emerged in May, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said they had not received any criminal reports on the matter, but told BBC News: "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, to get in touch with us."

The Met also said it was reaching out to production teams who worked on Married at First Sight UK to 'ensure anyone they have spoken to is aware of how to report any criminal allegations'.

More to follow.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org