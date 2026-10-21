Flight attendant explains why passengers get sick on planes and shares key ways to prevent it

Ever felt a bit unwell after spending hours on a flight? You're not alone and there's a perfectly reasonable explanation, according to one flight attendant.

But in conversation with SlotsLV, Naomi Rotolo, a flight attendant at the budget airline Ryanair, has explained there's a simple way to avoid the post-travel sickness.

Simply, think twice before switching off the air vent above your head.

We all know planes can get pretty chilly as the air vents belt out freezing air, but airlines do it for a very good reason.

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Naomi explained: "Passengers should always use the air vent above them to keep a gentle flow of air around them.”

“The gentle flow of air helps weaken germs and dust particles that might be in your personal space. Although planes are notoriously cold, this isn’t what makes passengers ill; it is the germs that linger in stagnant air

"Air con making you unwell is a total myth. Yes, it can leave your nose and mouth feeling dry, but it actually creates an air curtain that blows germs away from your personal space."

Don't go closing the air vents, the flight attendant warns (@‌naomi_rtl/Instagram)

Naomi went on to explain the three hygiene tips all passengers should consider to ensure they stay healthy on a flight.

First of all, it's probably not best to touch the floor on the flight. I mean, just think about the amount of shoes that have been on there.

On top of that, Naomi advises nothing to be touching the floor too, as she explained: "Put your shoes back on before going to the toilet: the floor there is often wet, and trust me, it's not water.

"It's a safety thing too, because if there's sudden turbulence or we need to move quickly, you don't want to be barefoot."

“I’d also recommend keeping your belongings off the floor, use the overhead lockers as much as possible”

The flight attendant also advises passengers to wipe down their tray table, meaning bacterial wipes are an 'absolute must-have'.

Naomi Rotolo says bacterial wipes are a must on flights (@‌naomi_rtl/Instagram)

She added: "If I had to pick one thing to avoid touching on a flight, it's the tray table. Clean it before you put anything on it, even just your phone. Trust me, nobody cleans it between flights as often as you’d hope."

What you're wearing is also crucial when it comes to plane hygiene, according to Naomi.

"I always dress in layers and bring a light scarf or hoodie. Cabin air is dry, and we want that air con to stay on; staying warm and comfortable helps your body cope," the flight attendant added.

"I also wear closed, comfortable shoes and socks, never just bare feet or flip-flops, for hygiene and safety."