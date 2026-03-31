Dakota Johnson has shared that her greeting at a movie audition caused her to be passed on for the role – a moment which the actress has since called ‘crazy'.

Johnson isn’t one to mince her words, and her candor is something that her fans love about her in general.

But her direct approach isn’t a hit with everyone, as she revealed in an interview with the UK’s Hits Radio during her promotional tour for her new movie, Splitsville, which features the Materialists actress alongside Adria Arjona, Michael Angelo Cavino and Kyle Marvin.

While the new flick focuses on what happens to a couple of friends that end up sharing too much, the same theme ended up being the reason why Johnson wasn’t picked up for a past project.

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Dakota Johnson revealed more about a movie she lost out on (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

According to the 36-year-old, she once failed an audition because she shook the hands of the creative team in greeting before doing the scene.

To her, this was just a simple sign of politeness, she was later told that she was ‘pompous’ and ‘cocky,’ and ultimately not chosen for the job.

“I had an audition once, and it was a callback, and I went into the room, and I shook everyone’s hand and introduced myself. Then I did the scene, and I left,” Johnson said on the radio show. “The feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shook everyone’s hand is that I was pompous.”

She added that this was taken as her 'schmoozing’ the team, and that she 'was full of myself'.

Being baffled by the feedback, she said: “I didn’t get the job because they said that I was being cocky, but I just had manners… It was pretty crazy.”

When the video of the interview was uploaded to the radio show’s YouTube account, people had a lot to say about how the casting team took her handshake.

One person said: “If being polite means being cocky, that says a lot about them.”

Another wrote: “If she hadn’t, they’d probably say she was aloof. So hey.”

Someone else claimed: “I would think NOT shaking hands and introducing yourself would be cocky. Just goes to show that Hollywood is in it's own reality.”

But she’s not alone in being passed on roles, as Seth Rogen once detailed that he didn’t get the job of playing Cheddar Bob in Eminem’s the 8 Mile because he couldn’t stop laughing whilst reading the dialogue in the audition, per an interview with Insider.

Apparently, Jason Segel didn’t get it either, because he was reading with Rogen, and neither of them could hold it together.

So, she’s not alone in her rejection.