If you thought the Trader Joe’s tote bag hype had died down, you might want to think again.

The grocery chain is about to drop a new line of mini insulated tote bags for summer, and based on what’s happened before, things could get messy very quickly.

The new collection lands May 20 and includes six new bright designs, from striped to palm tree-covered versions featuring the Trader Joe’s storefront.

Each one costs $3.99 of your hard earned money, which sounds completely affordable....until you remember what happened last time.

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Because these aren’t just tote bags anymore.

They’re basically the closest thing grocery shopping has to a sneaker drop.

When Trader Joe’s first released its mini totes back in 2024, stores were hit with lines out the door, and stock disappeared almost instantly.

Within hours, the bags were already popping up on resale sites, except now they weren’t $3.99.

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Some listings climbed past $100, with rare colors and seasonal designs going even higher depending on demand.

And it didn’t stop there.

Subsequent drops - including holiday-themed versions and the recent limited-edition lavender tote bag - followed the exact same pattern: viral TikToks, panic buying, and near-immediate sellouts.

At one point, the lavender totes were being resold online for several times their original price, with shoppers treating them more like collectibles than something you’d actually carry groceries in.

Trader Joe’s has even had to address the chaos before, making it clear that the bags are meant to be “affordable and accessible” for customers and not flipped online for profit. But that hasn’t exactly slowed things down.

In fact, the hype has spread far beyond the US.

The bags have started popping up internationally, so much so they're a common sight on a London street.

At this point, it’s less about practicality and more about what the bag represents.

Sure, they’re insulated, zip closed, and perfect for carrying lunch or drinks. But realistically, people aren’t lining up outside stores at opening time because they need a better way to transport a sandwich.

They’re doing it because these tiny totes have somehow turned into a full-blown status symbol.

Now, with the summer drop on the way, it’s basically inevitable that the same cycle will repeat itself.

So if you’re hoping to get your hands on one, you’ll probably need to move fast.

Because for something that costs less than $4, these bags have a habit of becoming weirdly priceless the moment they hit the shelves.