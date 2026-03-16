A man explained why he regrets saving a whopping amount of money before turning 30 and how he did it.

Being frugal means you have to sacrifice the luxuries in life like fast food, impulsive spends, and trips out with friends.

However, not everyone has the patience, discipline, and means to save so much money within the space of 12 years.

However, Airic Z, now 31, revealed that he began to put away his money as soon as he started earning a wage at 21.

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He revealed that money ‘wasn't always readily available’ whilst growing up with first-generation immigrant parents in Canada, and so he had to learn how to be smart with his cash.

But his smarts also came at a physical price, with him admitting that by his first $100,000 at 23, he was in pain.

Airic Z saved $398,000 before he was 30 (SWNS)

For example, he admitted to sleeping on the same pillow for 12 years until he developed ‘headaches’ and had to replace it.

He also said he ended up with many fillings due to refusing to switch to an electric toothbrush until he was 23.

He also wore his socks, regardless if they had holes in them, leading to ‘blisters’ forming on his feet from the irritation.

However, investing on the stock market, in stocks and shares ISAs and saving his cash came to serve him well.

Airic moved to the UK where he said he can save approximately £40,000 ($53k) annually, and earns £107,000 ($142k) per year with plans to ‘retire early’.

He said: “When I started off working, I wasn’t making life changing money, but I realized I needed to be investing my savings and allocating towards my future.

“In terms of value I have saved over £300,000 but I saved my first £100,000 by the time I was 25 through being frugal and investing.

“When trying to hit first my first £100,000 I was aggressively meeting a minimum of 50 per cent of my wage in savings.”

He said he didn't switch his toothbrush to an electric model, and more (SWNS)

However, he admitted he regrets some choices, like keeping his pillow for so long.

He said: “I used the same pillow too long, for many years. One of the side effects is the pillow is too flat and doesn’t support the head very well. I felt like it started giving me headaches. It’s only when I got a pillow with better support I stopped getting headaches.

“I felt like I was constantly damaging my skin and I had irritating blisters, and I realized I needed to refresh my socks more often."

He also said he feels like he ‘neglected’ his parents by not visiting them in Canada often, and instead saved his money.

Now, he intentionally ‘splurges’ to make sure he’s not being too strict with his cash.