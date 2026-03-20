A man who's cancer symptoms were dismissed by healthcare professionals created AI to help catch deadly diseases sooner.

Whether it's cancer or any deadly disease, an early diagnosis is crucial for a full recovery.

Steve Brown unfortunately didn't get such after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

He told UNILAD in September 2025: "I felt like the best years were behind me, like everything was sliding downhill. Over a few months I lost 30 pounds, had no appetite, and was wiped out by the smallest effort. My labs kept coming back with 'abnormal' tags: anemic, low immunoglobulins, high ferritin."

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Steve was ultimately diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer related to multiple myeloma after an incident involving a 'steak dinner' at home.

"I wanted to understand why my earlier doctors had missed it after testing everything under the sun."

The entrepreneur has previously said AI 'saved his life' (Supplied)

The entrepreneur has since gone on to create CureWise, a platform powered by AI that allows cancer patients to 'become more informed' about the disease.

Steve previously told UNILAD the tech 'saved his life'.

He discussed AI in depth in a first-person piece for Strat, which the entrepreneur built from the ground up himself and even named 'Haley'.

It was fed the 'exact same data that all those doctors had seen just weeks earlier' and immediately picked up on a number of cancer red flags that doctors hadn't picked up on.

The signs picked up on included 'mild anemia, elevated ferritin, low immunoglobulins — signs of immune dysfunction and bone marrow issues'.

CureWise is intended to offer patients an idea of the questions to ask doctors during their next appointment, while Steve has said it can offer advice to patients on potential treatment options.

Steve is using AI for health purposes (Supplied)

The entrepreneur added to UNILAD: "AI helped me identify the most targeted treatments for my unique cancer, understand the science, find the doctors willing to work at the frontier of medicine, and helped me make the case for the precision medicine that I needed. That is how it saved me."

Steve is advising anyone with health problems to consider using AI on top of the usual human help.

"AI has synthesized more medical knowledge than any human could ever absorb, so it can cross-check hundreds of variables in seconds and compare your data to the latest research and trials," he added.

"You stop being a passenger and start collaborating in your own care, and that shift can save your life."