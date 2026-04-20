A British woman has been left heartbroken after a doctor's diagnosis error is believed to have led to her husband dying earlier than expected.

Mark Shaw, from Burslem in the UK, was just 54 when he sadly died of lung cancer in 2023, leaving behind his grief-stricken widow, Lesley Shaw, a daughter, and two grandchildren.

His wife, 64, believes he 'could still be here today' had doctors detected the cancer earlier, but a fatal misdiagnosis meant a tumor in Mark's lung went undetected, with doctors later admitting it should have been caught seven months earlier.

“They told us it was as clear as day - if they caught it, he could still be here today,” his wife said.

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In August 2021, Mark Shaw suffered a mini-stroke in his brainstem. He was taken to hospital, where he underwent a CT scan and x-ray and was successfully treated for the stroke.

Mark and Lesley had enjoyed 25 years happy years together (Medical Negligence Assist)

However, seven months later, on March 22, a follow-up scan revealed he was suffering from small-cell lung cancer.

Much to the frustration of his loved ones, doctors admitted that the cancer had, in fact, been visible on scans the previous summer, but that the tumor had somehow gone undetected.

“The doctor was really apologetic,” Lesley said. “He showed us the two scans that were taken seven months apart, and you can see the cancer on both. It was a hell of a lot smaller in the first than it was in the second. The tumour went from the size of a pea to the size of a tomato in seven months.

“We would’ve been none the wiser if the doctor didn’t tell us initially, but once they pointed it out, it was as clear as day. He just said, ‘I’m really sorry, this should’ve been caught’.”

After being correctly diagnosed, Mark, who used to smoke, was given a life expectancy of two years.

In an attempt to extend his life, he underwent brutal rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the latter taking a heavy toll on the former resin floor layer and plasterer.

Despite keeping a brave face, Mark's health deteriorated quickly.

“He never showed that the cancer bothered him, he always put a brave face on for me,” his wife said.

On March 30, just 12 months after being diagnosed, Mark sadly died.

On March 30, just 12 months after being diagnosed, Mark sadly died (Getty Stock)

He and Lesley had enjoyed 25 happy years together and had been looking forward to celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary this year.

Both had been previously married, with Mark the father of a 38-year-old daughter and grandfather to two grandchildren, with a third on the way.

He had also acted as father to Lesley's youngest son, who was just six when they met.

Much to his family's devastation, he died just five days before his third grandchild was born.

“The doctor said we could’ve contained it more if they caught it during the initial x-ray,” Lesley said. “The outcome would have been the same, but he would have lived longer by around two to three years. If they did catch it, he could’ve still been here today. He would have met his grandchild.”

Following his death, Lesley filed a formal complaint against the hospital after doctors, who initially apologized for the error, said they 'weren't at fault'.

His wife is adamant that if the cancer had been spotted sooner, then 'Mark would’ve had more time to do what he enjoyed, and he also would’ve met his grandchild.'

Royal Stoke chief medical officer Dr Diane Adamson said on behalf of the trust: “We offer our sincere sympathies to Mrs Shaw and her family and remain committed to learning and improving our processes to ensure safe, high‑quality care.”

Medical Negligence Assist offers expert legal support and advice to those affected by a misdiagnosis.