Dentist explains when a sore throat may be a warning of a more sinister diagnosis

A dentist has warned people not to ignore a sore throat in some instances as it could be a sign of a more serious situation.

When it comes to caring for our teeth, most of us could probably go to the dentist a little more regularly.

All in all, a lot of us hope that simply brushing twice a day and the occasional use of mouthwash is good enough, while only going to the dentist for the odd check up or if there is an issue.

But when it comes to your mouth and oral health, not every issue comes with dramatic symptoms.

Dr Deepa Chopra, dentist at Whites Dental, has warned that a sore throat could easily be ignored, but may actually be a sign of a more serious issue.

The dentist noted some of the signs of different types of oral cancers can be seen during checkup appointments, but not all.

Oral cancer, sometimes referred to as mouth cancer, may affect areas including the tongue, gums, cheeks and lips.

Dr Chopra said: “Some symptoms may develop gradually and can be mistaken for minor issues.

“Persistent changes that do not resolve within a few weeks may benefit from professional assessment.”

Signs that may be visible inside the mouth could include ulcers that do not heal, unexplained bleeding, red or red and white patches, unusual lumps, or teeth that feel loose without obvious cause.

However, Dr Chopra noted that some signs are not located directly inside the mouth and brought attention to the throat and the issues that can arise.

She added: “A long lasting sore throat, difficulty swallowing, discomfort when chewing, or persistent ear pain could sometimes be associated with changes in the oral or surrounding tissues.

“Numbness in the lip or jaw area may also warrant further investigation.

“If someone notices ongoing hoarseness, slurred speech or a change in their voice that does not improve, it may be advisable to seek medical or dental advice.”

She did go on to note that not all of these symptoms necessarily tie to cancer and can be symptoms of more common ailments.

She continued: “For example, bleeding gums are often associated with gum inflammation rather than cancer.

“But if symptoms are unusual, persistent or worsening, it may be sensible to have them checked.

“Regular dental examinations may help identify changes early, sometimes before a patient is aware of them. Being familiar with what feels normal for you and seeking advice if something changes could support earlier detection.”