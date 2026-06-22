A 76-year-old woman has died after a Tesla crashed into her home in Texas, with the driver claiming the vehicle was running on "autopilot" at the time.

Michael Butler was driving a Tesla Model 3 in Katy, Texas, on Friday evening when the car left the roadway and struck the house at a "high rate of speed," according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was reportedly being operated "with an automated driving assistance system" at the time of the crash.

Martha Avila, who was inside the home, was struck by the vehicle and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

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Michael Butler was driving a Tesla Model 3 in Katy, Texas, on Friday evening when the car left the roadway and struck the house at a "high rate of speed" (Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5)

Who was Jennifer Barbour?

Her daughter, Jennifer Barbour, described her mother as being in excellent health right up until the crash. "I think her life was cut very short," she told KHOU 11.

"My mom is super generous and sweet. She was super healthy, she was 76, on no medication, nothing, had no health issues. She would have made it to 100 like my grandma."

Butler, who was also taken to hospital with injuries, told investigators he had the car on "autopilot" when it crashed, according to Terry Allbritton, a constable with Harris County Precinct 5.

According to the sheriff's office, Butler allegedly failed to stay in a single lane before leaving the roadway entirely.

He showed "no signs of intoxication" and has cooperated fully with officers throughout the investigation.

Barbour revealed that she lived at the property with her husband and three children, and that the Tesla tore through the home directly into the kids' playroom. Photos from the scene show debris scattered across the front yard and a large hole torn through the brick exterior of the house.

"My three kids were at my neighbour's when we went to the hospital to check on my mom," Barbour said.

Martha Avila, who was inside the home, was struck by the vehicle and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. (KENS 5: Your San Antonio News Source)

"The kids are devastated"

"And then they told us they couldn't save her. We came back and we told the kids. The kids are devastated, and we brought them back to the hotel. We've been here since. I'm still wearing the same clothes from yesterday."

Barbour admitted she still doesn't know exactly what caused the crash.

"I don't know if it's his fault or the car's fault or what really happened," she said. "I've never seen a car go that fast."

The family has since launched a GoFundMe page to help cover emergency living expenses and funeral costs, after the crash left their home unsafe to live in.

"The home is now uninhabitable and under investigation, forcing our family into temporary housing while they cope with this unimaginable loss," the page reads.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the crash.

As of Saturday afternoon, no charges had been filed against Butler, and it remains unclear whether he will face any going forward.

A statement from the sheriff's office confirmed the severity of the impact, saying, "Butler's Tesla entered through the brick residence, at a high rate of speed, and struck M. Avila who was inside the residence."

Tesla's autopilot and driver-assist systems require the driver to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times, though crashes involving the technology have drawn increasing scrutiny in recent years.

Tesla and Harris County Sheriff's Office have been approached for comment.



