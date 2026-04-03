A woman who's been sentenced to a life behind bars after fatally poisoning her boyfriend's energy drink made a disturbing joke before calling the emergency services.

Leroy Fowler died in 2022 after Judy Church, 67, spiked his energy drink with a lethal chemical that ultimately cost his life.

On November 11, 2022, Church called for an ambulance and told dispatchers that Fowler 'must have ingested something' and 'could not stand'.

Fowler, 55, was transported to hospital and healthcare professionals found he'd ingested antifreeze which had seriously damaged his internal organs.

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He sadly died two days later.

Prosecutor AJ Camelio stated that Church only called for an ambulance after her boyfriend asked her to and that she cruelly filmed him why he was in agonising pain.

As she filmed him, Church aimed a joke a disturbing joke at Fowler, as she asked: "Are you having fun?"

(CBS)

Police found a bottle of Powerade sports drink with Church's DNA on it and traces of antifreeze inside in their investigation, which officials stated was the 'murder weapon'.

Ethylene glycol, an odourless and colourless liquid, is found within antifreeze and is highly toxic if ingested. Immediate medical attention is required if someone consumes it.

Church claimed Flower was having an affair, with prosecutors describing their situation as a 'toxic and dysfunctional relationship'.

Fowler's cousin also claimed that Church was once heard saying that 'if he ever cheats on me I will poison him', according to Court TV.

The American was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on Thursday (April 2) after she was convicted of first-degree murder with premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty.

Antifreeze is toxic if ingested (Getty Stock Photo)

The suspect is said to have looked emotionless when the verdict was read out in court.

A victim impact statement was read on behalf of Barbara Randall, who was said to have been in a relationship with Fowler at the time of his death.

"No one deserves to suffer like that. No one deserves to have their life ended in fear and pain at the hands of someone he thought he could trust," Randall said.

Meanwhile, Tammy Carbone, Fowler's sister, added: "Losing a loved one is painful no matter what, but when it happens at the hands of someone else it brings a pain like you've never felt before."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].