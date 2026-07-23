Joe Rogan has revealed that a former guest on his podcast allegedly killed and beheaded a man just weeks after appearing on the show.

The revelation came during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, when Rogan was speaking with physician Zach Bush about sociopaths in society and brought up his 2024 interview with accused killer Sheldon Johnson.

"We had a guy in the studio that cut a guy's head off after the podcast. He killed a guy and cut his head off," Rogan said.

Rogan explained that Johnson had appeared on the podcast alongside civil rights attorney Josh Dubin, executive director of the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice, just weeks before allegedly committing the killing.

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"He does the podcast and then afterwards goes and visits this guy that apparently he had a beef with, kills him, cuts his head off, puts him in a [suitcase], like puts a wig on, and tries to escape in the hallway through the cameras," Rogan added.





Johnson, who was working as a criminal justice activist alongside Dubin at the time, was arrested in March 2024 after police found a human torso in a bin and a head in a freezer inside a Bronx apartment, according to a report from the NYPD.

Police were initially called to the building for a wellness check after neighbours reported hearing gunshots and seeing a stranger entering and leaving the apartment carrying cleaning supplies, the building superintendent said.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Johnson exiting an elevator on the sixth floor, scanning the hallway before entering the apartment,

He was later seen leaving at around 2 a.m. carrying a blue bin, and allegedly returned to the scene wearing a blond wig and a change of clothes.

When investigators searched Johnson's Harlem apartment, they found a human arm, legs, and a head with a gunshot wound in the freezer, according to reporting by CNN.

Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and concealment of a human corpse.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the fatal shooting and dismemberment of 44-year-old Colin Small.

Sheldon Johnson was arrested after police found a headless torso in a New York City apartment, according to authorities. (Fox 5 New York)

What did Sheldon Johnson say during his podcast interview?

At the time of his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Johnson was working as a client advocate at a public defender's office in Queens, having been released from prison in 2019 after serving 25 years for a series of armed robberies committed in 1999.

Johnson, who claimed he had once been a member of the Bloods gang, said he had been sentenced to a maximum of 50 years for using a gun to rob several men over unpaid drug debts.

He told Rogan that he decided to turn his life around while in prison, where he earned his General Equivalency Diploma (GED).

"I made the decision that I was going to walk away and I didn't care about what the consequences was," Johnson said.

"And I said to myself, 'I've been doing bad for so long. I'm going to try to do something good.'"

During the interview, Johnson spoke extensively about his personal transformation and his subsequent work in criminal justice reform following his release from prison.