A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse has said she felt like a 'mouse trapped in its cage' at his New Mexico home and has come forward with new disturbing claims about the pedophile financier.

New light has been shed on what was going on at Epstein's Zorro Ranch, the 10,000-acre property where the financier lured many young women and sometimes even men.

Victims were often flown in from around the US to the gated compound, where they rode horses and posed for pictures at the 26,700-square-foot-mansion.

It is also where many sexual offences took place.

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New Mexico is currently undertaking a massive investigation into what went on at Zorro Ranch, a 'first-of-its-kind' probe since the millionaire financier killed himself in a jail cell while awaiting court on sex trafficking charges.

Chauntae Davies was a 22-year-old aspiring masseuse when she was introduced by her teacher to Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

She was hired by Maxwell and went on to be abused and repeatedly assaulted at the hands of Epstein for the next four years before she escaped in 2005.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, she opened up about her terrifying experiences at Zorro Ranch.

What happened at Epstein's Zorro Ranch?

Epstein's infamous Zorro Ranch (Photo by Roberto E. Rosales/Getty Images)

Chauntae said that there were instances of 'girls waking up inside a dark room with a female doctor hanging over them, believing that some sort of procedure might have happened that they weren’t aware of'.

She added that there were instances in the Epstein files about a baby being born and then just completely disappearing. She went on to suggest that Ghislane Maxwell took the baby.

She continued: "I personally never witnessed anything like that, but I do remember overhearing conversations about trying to create the perfect baby, the perfect gene pool. I know that there was sort of a hunt, if you will, for the perfect gene pool.”

Did Epstein want to create the perfect baby?

The New York Times reported that Epstein hoped to 'seed the human race' with his DNA, by impregnating women at the vast New Mexico Ranch.

Four sources told the publication that Epstein even confided to scientists about his ambition, but there is no evidence it ever progressed beyond his imagination.

Chauntae was photographed giving former President Bill Clinton a shoulder massage, and told 60 Minutes she felt like a 'mouse trapped in its cage' at Zorro Ranch.

Chauntae Davies has shared a heartbreaking account of her time at Zorro Ranch (60 Minutes Australia/Channel 9)

She said: “There was a lot of time being in my room like a mouse trapped in its cage, waiting until someone would come to my door and say, 'Jeffrey is ready for his massage now.'"

When the reporter pushed Chauntae on what 'massage' meant for her, she replied: “Rape, full on, forced on, sexual rape."

Chauntae added: “Zorro Ranch was probably the most eerie [place], just giant and quiet and literally in the middle of nowhere. Miles and miles of just mountains and dirt."

Will we ever find out what happened at Zorro Ranch

When asked whether she felt people would ever find out the truth of what took place on Zorro Ranch, she was sceptical.

Chauntae continued: “Whoever it is that is covering up whatever it is they are covering up has gone to great lengths to make sure it stays covered up.

New Mexico authorities are now investigating crimes at the Zorro Ranch (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

“I don’t think there will ever be a full disclosure of it all.”

New Mexico did not open an investigation into Epstein until 2019, after the statute of limitations had expired for some of the alleged crimes.

Authorities in New Mexico are now trying to determine how many local women and girls were abused at the ranch, after a number of residents came forward with fresh allegations.

To date, only one resident was known to be from the state. The investigation at the time was shut down at the urging of federal authorities in New York, who were building their own case.