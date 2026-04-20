A man let his anger get the better of him and has been banned from a major gaming tournament for 'at least ten years' as a result.

This weekend marked the 2026 DACH CS Masters Counter-Strike 2 tournament, which saw teams of five players go head to head and play Counter-Strike 2 against one another.

As anyone who has played video games or watched streamers like Ninja (Tyler Blevins) and Auronplay knows, there's usually some trash talk involved.

You'd like to think that most people take trash talk with a pinch of salt, but Counter-Strike pro MAUschine didn't...

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During a live event, there was a blink and you'll miss it moment where MAUschine punches his opponent, Fabian 'Spidergum' Salomon, after losing to to regnum4games in the final of the semi-professional tournament.

The players from both teams walked onto the stage so that regnum4games could be crowned as champions, but MAUschine used it as an opportunity to punch his opponent instead.

Fabian was hit so hard that his glasses fell off, and the livestream shows him looking in complete and utter shock.

The host then asked that MAUschine was taken off the stage. Soon after, tournament organizer DACH addressed the matter on Twitter.

It said in a statement: "Surprisingly, we do not tolerate physical assaults against other players at LAN and have acted accordingly.

"MAUschine is banned for at least 10 years and the incident has additionally been reported to ESIC. In case it wasn't clear: We think violence is pretty sh*tty and it has no place in our league."

At the time of writing, it appears as if MAUschine's Twitch channel has also been taken down in the wake of his actions.

When you go to try and find his page, your met with a message that reads: "This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

People online have reacted to the news of the ban, with the general consensus being that MAUschine deserves the punishment.

Somebody said on Reddit: "Well. That Escalated Quickly. But it's deserved."

A second wrote: "What an expensive slap... it cost him dearly. Justice served!!"

"Swift served justice is so rare these days. Love it," added a third.

A different person branded the gamer's actions as an 'embarrassing display'. They went on question: "If you get swayed by emotions like this, why even bother playing competitively?"