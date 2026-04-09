An uncut version of Japanese movie with unsimulated sex scenes wasn't released in theaters until years after it was made after several countries banned it.

In the Realm of the Senses was released in 1976, but many film fans never actually got the chance to see the full movie for themselves for a very long time because of its graphic nature.

The film based on a true story about a former sex worker called Sada Abe who gets a job as a maid and ends up getting involved in an intense affair with her married employer, Kichizō Ishida.

Arguably, In the Realm of the Senses doesn't sound particularly offensive in comparison to other movies that have been banned from release over the years, one example being the extremely controversial movie A Serbian Film which depicts scenes of extreme violence and was branded as 'grotesque' by some reviewers.

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In the Realm of the Senses caused a lot of controversy (Toho-Towa)

The issue with In the Realm of the Senses was its depiction of genitals and sexual acts. Japan in particular has strict censorship rules; Article 175 of the Criminal Code of Japan prohibits the release of 'obscene material' being published and distributed.

While 'obscene' isn't defined, back in 1976 the depiction of uncensored genitalia in films fell under the bracket, therefore it could not be released unless several scenes were cut.

This Japanese law is still used to this day, but is believed to largely be used when it comes to pornographic content rather than cinematic releases.

As well as there being genitalia on show, the movie contains scenes of unsimulated sex, according to Collider, as well as graphic sexual scenes. In one part, Kichi pushes an egg into Sada's vagina and makes her push it out. He then eats the egg.

Spoiler alert, but Sada goes on to accidentally kill Kichi during sex. She then severs off his penis after his death and walks around with his appendage for four days before her arrest.

The uncut version of the movie didn't see the light of day until years after its release (Toho-Towa)

As well as the uncut version already being banned in Japan, the US, UK, and West Germany banned it too.

It wasn't until nearly 20 years after it was made that original cut of In the Realm of the Senses was allowed to be released on home video. Per Collider, the film remained largely unseen in Japan until the late 2000s.

Eventually the film hit theaters too. For example, In the Realm of the Senses got a theatrical release in England in 1991 with some minor parts edited out.

Meanwhile, the full, unedited version of the movie has since become available to watch in countries such as the US, Germany, Australia, and France.

In The Realm of the Senses is streaming on MUBI and can be rented on Amazon's Prime Video.

Other movies where actors have actual unsimulated sex in them

While some films carefully craft scenes just for the camera, others go all the way and feature unsimulated sex scenes.

Antichrist (2009)

The horror earned the 'anti-award' at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival (Curzon Film)

Starring Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Antichrist follows a couple who carry out acts of sexual behaviour and sadomasochism when they initially sought safety in a cabin.

With the main theme of religion as its backdrop, the actors are replaced with body doubles and have intercourse by a dead tree, where bodies are kept in the exposed roots - making for a very uneasy watch.

The Brown Bunny (2003)

The Brown Bunny was released in 2003 (Sony Pictures)

Vincent Gallo wrote, directed and starred in his 2003 movie The Brown Bunny alongside Chloë Sevigny.

A scene that drew significant controversy at the time shows Sevigny’s character performing unsimulated oral sex on Gallo, something she later dubbed 'very complicated'.

She told Playboy in 2001 that the scene elicited 'a lot of emotions', adding: "I'll probably have to go to therapy at some point."

But Sevigny went on to admit: "But I love Vincent. The film is tragic and beautiful, and I'm proud of it and my performance.

"I'm sad that people think one way of the movie, but what can you do? I've done many explicit sex scenes, but I'm not that interested in doing any more. I'm more self-aware now and wouldn't be able to be as free, so why even do it?"

Love (2015)

Love debuted with a World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 (Wild Bunch)

Gaspar Noé’s film follows a passionate couple who introduce a third person to their relationship, which they later regret as she becomes pregnant.

Starring Aomi Muyock, Karl Glusman and Klara Kristin as the throuple, it follows the characters as they break up and one is left with the third in a loveless relationship.

The unsimulated sex scenes are pretty shocking and even include a graphic ejaculation scene.

9 Songs (2004)

One of the actors said she was 'proud' of her work on 9 Songs (Revolution Films)

The flick sees Kieran O'Brien and Margo Stilley take part in a number of sex scenes - something the latter has spoken out about.

Addressing the heavy backlash the 9 Songs received, Stilley told LADbible: "It's a shame that it's been torn apart into these little pieces and bastardised online, to be honest."

Intimacy (2001)

Both stars have addressed the intimate scenes (Pathé)

In the 2001 release Intimacy, actors Mark Rylance and Kerry Fox engage in an unsimulated oral sex scene.

Reflecting on the movie, Rylance said it was the 'most difficult job' he's taken on in his career.

He explained: "I was convinced it was a vital story about the difficulties people face finding intimacy in a big city like London.

"Hanif Kureishi's writing couldn't have been more intimate and revealing, but I found the making of the film and the subsequent publicity and personal attacks very, very painful. I wish I hadn't made it."

Meanwhile, Fox claimed it was 'not one of her regrets'.