Emilio Sakraya and Esther McGregor reportedly ‘cast as Violet and Xaden’ in Prime Video’s Fourth Wing
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Emilio Sakraya and Esther McGregor reportedly ‘cast as Violet and Xaden’ in Prime Video’s Fourth Wing

McGregor plays a rookie dragon rider forced to survive in her dangerous new profession

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Topics: Amazon Prime

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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