Emilio Sakraya and Esther McGregor reportedly ‘cast as Violet and Xaden’ in Prime Video’s Fourth Wing

Unilad understands Prime Video has cast its leading roles for the anticipated fantasy adventure television series Fourth Wing.

The adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by Rebecca Yarros is said to have cast Esther McGregor from We Were Liars and Babygirl to play Violet Sorrengail, alongside Emilio Sakraya who starred in Those About To Die and Warrior Nun as Xaden Riorson, reported Deadline.

Violet Sorrengail’s plans to live an everyday life of a historian like her father, Asher, are thrown into turmoil when her military mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, insists she joins Basgiath War College, an institution known for its brutality towards students.

Sorrengail must become one of hundreds of recruits competing to join the country of Navarre’s elite ranks of dragon riders.

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McGregor plays Violet, a newly recruited dragon rider (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Instead of recording the history of her nation from the safety of the Archives, Violet must instead bond with her new companion – her dragon – so she can survive her new and potentially deadly career.

She soon meets Xaden Riorson, a cadet capable of wielding the shadows and a member of one of Navarre’s more rebellious sects.

Violet must quickly come to terms with Basgiath War College’s number one rule: ‘Graduate or die.’

The rights for the book were picked up by Amazon MGM for TV in October 2023.

Director of the series premiere Lisa Joy is also the executive producer, with Meredith Averill, who was appointed showrunner in September 2025, is also an executive producer.

There will be five books which could all become part of the series (Red Tower Books)

The rest of the novels will be adapted across several series if the first is a success. There are five books in total, with three already released: Fourth Wing (2023), Iron Flame (2023), and Onyx Storm (2025). The fourth is currently in development and a fifth will follow after this.

Last month, Yarros released 13 short stories in a companion book called Threshing Day, written from the perspective of various dragon riders, detailing how they met their dragons and bonded with them. It is not yet known whether this book will form part of the television series.

McGregor is shooting a video game adaptation for Prime Video, Life Is Strange, and recently starred in an adaptation of E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel, We Were Liars - also for Prime Video.

She starred in the movies Babygirl and The Room Next Door by director Pedro Almodóvar. She has previously worked with Disney+ on Obi-Wan Kenobi and starred with her father Ewan McGregor and her sister Clara McGregor in Bleeding Love.

Sakraya has finished shooting series 3 of Netflix’s pirate-themed fantasy, One Piece. He has appeared in Peacock’s Those About to Die and in the Netflix titles 60 Minutes and Tribes of Europe, and Warrior Nun.

Unilad approached Amazon for comment.