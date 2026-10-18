Alan Ritchson is still singing after his American Idol audition saw two judges leave the room, but all end up united in their votes.

Now this, this, is the sort of news worth reading. If there is anything worth falling down a scroll hole for, it's old American Idol auditions.

And the fact that Alan Ritchson did one?! That Simon Cowell walked out of? Well, consider yourself well and truly Alice and Wonderlanded.

This rabbit's den is certainly one worth spending a few minutes down if you spotted Ritchson's singing video shared to his Instagram yesterday (October 17).

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The 43-year-old actor took to his platform to share a video of himself singing to the camera in a hotel room.

The caption reads: "A weak hotel room attempt at #HumanNature for your viewing pleasure or scorn!"

Another user swiftly commented underneath: "Calling this a weak attempt is pretty disrespectful to the rest of us who sound like injured wildlife in the shower."

And when Ritchson appeared on American Idol all those years ago, Cowell certainly didn't think he was a 'weak' singer either, so why did he leave the audition room?





Why Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson left the room before Alan Ritchson's American Idol audition

On season three of the reality TV show, Richson, then 20, took to the audition room in-front of judges Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

However, before he had so much as sung one note, Cowell, did one of two things.

First, he thanked Ritchson, for putting 'a smile on Paula's face,' Abdul going on to note how 'totally hot' she found the contestant.

And then? Cowell and Jackson got up and left the room, leaving Ritchson to sing solely to Abdul.

After getting down on one knee and serenading Abdul with a rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'You Are the Sunshine of My Life,' Cowell and Jackson then came back into the room, having clearly been listening the whole time anyway, applauding the contestant alongside tearing him away from Abdul.

Cowell joked: "I'm concerned Alan. I don't know if your intentions are honourable."

After a few tips, including to 'chill on the runs,' Alan took home a solid three yeses.

"Anyone who can put a smile on Paula Abdul's face for longer than a minute goes through in my books," Cowell said.

Ritchson made it to the final 32 contestants but was ultimately cut from the show, going on to transition into modeling, commercials, and acting, landing his breakout role on Smallville and going on to become an action star, his most recent role in Reacher, the spin-off dominating streaming services.

As one Instagram user said on Ritchman's recent singing post: "Why is this man so damn talented?"