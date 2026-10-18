Reacher star Alan Ritchson shows off his singing years after Simon Cowell walked off during American Idol audition
Home>Film & TV>News

Reacher star Alan Ritchson shows off his singing years after Simon Cowell walked off during American Idol audition

Cowell left the room, but certainly not for the reason you'd expect...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Instagram/ @alanritchson

Topics: American Idol, Alan Ritchson, Simon Cowell, Music

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

Choose your content: