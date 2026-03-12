When One Piece season 3 could release as ‘wildly impressive’ new episodes debut with 100% ratings

Fans of hit anime series One Piece could be getting season three sooner than they realize.

The Netflix adaptation only just dropped its second season, made up of 16 episodes, on Wednesday (March 10).

Based on the beloved Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, the story follows young pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) who hopes to become King of the Pirates.

In an effort to make this dream a reality, he and his crew, the Straw Hats, explore Grand Line, a treacherous ocean route which wraps around the entire Blue Planet, in search of the mythical treasure known as the 'One Piece.'

The second season saw the Straw Hats face 'fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet,' according to the official synopsis.

One Piece season two dropped on March 10 (Netflix)

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line - a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The new episodes have already scored a flawless 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score by critics and a solid 95 percent by audience members.

"Even after an excellent first season, One Piece Season 2 feels like a wildly impressive level-up in many respects," one critic wrote.

"For new viewers, it adds depth. For longtime fans, it is the chance to see moments they assumed would never make it to live action," a second says.

"Either way, the show justifies itself."

A third declared it 'the standard by which all manga adaptations must meet.'

Season three is already confirmed, with Netflix announcing back in November that production had already got underway in Cape Town, South Africa.

Expect some famous new faces to crop up too, including Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace and Big Mouth's Cole Escola as 'theatrical assassin' Bon Clay.

"And it looks like the Straw Hats will have their hands full with two more Baroque Works agents hitting the high seas as recurring guest stars in Season 3," Netflix said, adding that Shadow and Bone's Daisy Head would join the cast as Miss Doublefinger, while Subversion's Awdo Awdo has been cast as Mr. 1.

Season 3 could arrive sooner than Season 2 (Netflix)

What we're not entirely sure about yet, though, is when exactly season three will be landing.

There was a two and a half year wait between season one's August 2023 release date and season two's March 2026 drop.

This gap was largely down to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, which impacted production schedules across the industry.

Fortunately, it appears fans won't have to wait quite so long for the third instalment; with filming underway since last year, the next batch of episodes could premiere sometime between mid-to-late 2027 or early 2028.

Netflix is yet to confirm an official release window, but we have our fingers crossed.