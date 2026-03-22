A bride was left devastated her $700,000 wedding was 'ruined' after Botox injections left her 'unable to smile' for the big day.

Marcella Santos paid a whopping $500 for the jabs in February 2025 after it was recommended by her dentist to overcome cracked teeth and unpleasant mouth pain.

Two weeks after having the procedure done, Marcella knew something wasn't quite right as she noticed her 'jaw was extremely tight'.

"I felt like I was marionette puppet with strings holding me from smiling," the 34-year-old said.

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"I was in a complete panic and every day I would look in the mirror to try different smiles but nothing looked convincing.

"I'm a bubbly and goofy person and I felt like I was giving Mona Lisa and it just wasn't me."

Marcella's wedding day was fast approaching and she married now-husband, Cooper, in Riviera Maya, Mexico last March.

The bride spent $700,000 on her big day (Julie Wilhite/SWNS)

With all the accommodation costs and fees in having a wedding in such a glamorous place, the wedding ultimately set the couple back $700,000.

The mother, from Austin, Texas, added: "I loved my wedding day - and I really enjoyed it.

"But I didn't feel confident and as the bride where everyone is looking at you, I wanted the opposite!

"I was in my own head thinking I wasn't attractive and looked botched."

She added: "It really put a damper on my emotions and I was angry after having spent all that money for the day to be ruined by a jab. All I kept thinking was 'am I smiling enough, do I look happy?'"

Despite enjoying her wedding day, Marcella was left horrified when she received the pictures from her big day some eight weeks later.

Marcella was reduced to tears after seeing her wedding photos (Julie Wilhite/SWNS)

The mother continued: "Looking back, there was just a massive pit in my stomach and I looked like something out of Wallace and Gromit.

"I looked uninterested and bored even though I had a great time."

A year on from the wedding, Marcella has since donned the dress once more and had some her wedding pictures redone.

She has also warned other about the potential dangers regarding cosmetic surgery.

"I don't want to say I'll never take injectables again, even though I am now on a break from them," she added.

"But I want to warn other people to make sure you seek informed consent and you know what you are doing to yourself.

"You may not always be warned about the effects but please ask questions."