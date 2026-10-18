Zac Efron revealed his most 'uncomfortable' film role as he detailed extreme physical transformation
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Zac Efron revealed his most 'uncomfortable' film role as he detailed extreme physical transformation

Efron says standing around in his underwear between takes was a feeling he’d never had before

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Topics: Zac Efron, Wrestling, Hollywood, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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